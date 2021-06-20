The electric SUV Audi Q4 e-tron debuts the versions with quattro all-wheel drive

The new Audi Q4 e-tron has its premiere. The long-awaited versions with quattro all-wheel drive are coming to the range of Audi’s interesting electric SUV. You already have prices and the configurator is open. Among other finishes, you can choose the S line finish. It has a range that reaches 488 kilometers.

The marketing of the new Audi Q4 e-tron has just started in Spain. However, when the sale of this very interesting electric car was kicked off, its offer was incomplete. Now, new and attractive versions are arriving that will allow to expand the range and, above all, to capture the attention of the public that seeks superior performance and features.

The new Q4 e-tron is now available with quattro all-wheel drive. Specifically, the 50 e-tron quattro engine has been introduced. To date it was only possible to buy this electric SUV with a rear-wheel drive (propulsion) configuration. Although it is not the version that will offer more autonomy, it does claim to be the most powerful of all that, for the moment, we can find on the market.

The new Audi Q4 e-tron with quattro all-wheel drive already has prices in Spain

The range and equipment of the new Audi Q4 50 e-tron quattro



Those interested in getting the Q4 50 e-tron quattro can opt for three trim levels. Are the endings Advanced, S line Y Black line. Therefore, the access finish is ruled out for the aforementioned motorization. We list below the Outstanding standard equipment from each of them:

Advanced

Audi parking system plusTraffic sign recognition2 USB type C connections Advanced exterior package Comfort packageFrameless interior rear-view mirror with automatic anti-dazzling function Boot lid with electric opening and closingFront center armrestMMI Navigation plus with MMI touchAudi connect Navigation & InfotainmentDigital instrument cluster Audi virtual cockpitAudi smartphone interfaceRims 19-inch alloy LED headlightsLED tail lights Lane-keeping assistant Electrically adjustable and heated exterior mirrors Aluminum roof railsLeather-wrapped sports multifunction steering wheel Index cloth upholstery Heated, manually adjustable front seatsAutomatic climate controlBluetooth 7.2 kW (AC) on-board charger Mode 3 charging cable for charging in public stations with a capacity of 22 kW Multiple airbags (front, side and curtain) Audi pre sense fro nt Emergency call

S line (add)

Audi drive selectProgressive steeringS line exterior packageBlack cloth upholstered sports seatsSports front seatsPedals and footrests in stainless steelAmbient lighting packageAudi phone box20-inch alloy wheelsSports running gear Interior of the new Audi Q4 e-tron configured with the S line trim

Black line (adds)



LTE support system for Audi phone box Camera-based traffic sign recognition Audi connect Remote & Control for MMI plus and pro Obstacle avoidance assistance system and turning assistant Lane keeping assistant Black edition package Black style package

The autonomy of the new Audi Q4 50 e-tron quattro

In the bowels of the new Q4 50 e-tron quattro is a 77 kWh lithium-ion battery

whose objective is to feed two electric motors that develop a power of 220 kW (299 hp) and 460 Nm of maximum torque. Each motor is positioned on a shaft to achieve a configuration of quattro all-wheel drive. This propulsion system allows you to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 6.2 seconds and reach a top speed of 180 km / h. The autonomy is 488 kilometers according to the WLTP cycle.

Prices of the Audi Q4 e-tron 50 quattro in Spain

VersionAdvancedS lineBlack lineQ4 e-tron 50 quattro58,156 € 61,011 € 62,711 €

Prices valid from June / 2021 without including discounts or other promotions

The new Audi Q4 50 e-tron quattro can travel up to 488 km on a single charge

Audi has high hopes for the new Q4 e-tron. It is a model that will fight in a segment that annually brings together a significant number of registrations and that, in addition, has the necessary ingredients to face the best electric cars in its category.