The electric SEAT Mii, the eco vehicle that sells in just 20 days

Although the second-hand hybrid and electric market is on the rise, if there is a VO that ‘flies’, that is the electric Seat Mii, because in just 23 days it finds a buyer, according to the Green Car VO Monitor of Sumauto, made from of the autobiz data on the occasion of the VO Show, which starts today in Madrid.

The time it takes for the Seat Mii to roll is 70% less than the average of the eco segment in the used market. And it is that normally the hybrids and electric need 84 days to go out of stock, but some are capable of reducing it to just over a month. This is also the case with the electric BMW i3, with 29 days; and Citroën E-C4, with just 30 days, which are the second and third most rotated model in zero emissions.

Actually, if we extend the photo of the “express sale” of used VO eco to the 10 most rotated models, the average time it takes to go out of stock is 32 days, 60% less than the average for its segment, and far from the 109 days (70% less) that used diesel and gasoline need.

All this has an impact on the dealership and its income statement, since a VO is a perishable product and It is no longer profitable after 60 days in stock. That extra time is money that is lost, 15 euros a day specifically, since each day that passes without finding a buyer depreciates by 5 euros on average, to which must be added 10 euros of fixed cost that the professional seller assumes.

Stock up

These three models represent the tip of the iceberg of a market that, according to data from autobiz for the Green Car VO Monitor from Sumauto, it shows a riot of the used stock of electric and hybrids, to the point of increasing by 36% so far this year, to 30,700 vehicles.

Thus, the supply of this second-hand sustainable mobility has doubled from the 15,000 existing units back in August to date. This vertiginous rise is explained by the entry into force of the new emissions regulations, which has led brands to maneuver with the self-license plates of these less polluting models to avoid the Brussels sanctions.

However, this supply injection is not translating into downward price movements. Actually, remain stable at around 27,000 euros, although the difference with the used diesel and gasoline is reduced, being already below the barrier of 10,000 euros.

According to the CEO of Sumauto, Nicolás Cantaert, “each VO is unique and the professional salesperson needs to have a clear photograph of the positioning and rotation of each of the vehicles in stock, both for their business and the rest of the market. A reading that also allows you to know which models to bet on knowing that they are the winning horse. Hence the importance of having information for the correct and profitable management of the stock ”.