The electric Porsche Macan is closer: this is how it presents itself

What porsche has jumped on the electrification train and that it is progressing at a good speed, it is nothing new. We have already seen it in recent years with an exemplary product offensive that allows its current range to have a good number of plug-in hybrids, in addition to the fully electric Taycan and Taycan Cross Turismo. Others will be added to this in the near future, having already confirmed the next Electric Porsche Macan. The first images of its final development phase are revealed.

The Stuttgart brand already announced that it would make an electric version of its compact SUV a couple of years ago, although it has not been until now that we have been able to see it on the roads. Is about camouflaged prototypes of the model rolling off the tracks of the Porsche Research and Development Center in Weissach for the first time. This type of testing in a real environment is key to the development of the vehicle, whose arrival on the market is set for the year 2023. By then these “mules” will have covered more than three million kilometers in all conditions.

Although there is not much technical data on this future electric Porsche Macan, what is clear is that it will become the first copy of the brand based on the Premium Electric Platform (PPE). That architecture, which will also be used by Audi, will feature an 800-volt architecture that will allow it to offer very capable autonomy and reduced charging times. In fact, it already promises that it will be the «model sportiest in its category«, With consecutive accelerations without losing performance in the style of the Taycan.

To achieve this performance, it is key that digital evidence that save time and costs. They are made with 20 digital prototypes to simulate all kinds of situations in areas such as aerodynamics, energy management, operation or acoustics. The aerodynamics it will be especially important in the electric Macan to maximize the autonomy. Simulations have also been done to subject the high-voltage electric motor, electronics and battery to temperatures between 20 and 70 degrees.

On the other hand, the interior can also be digitally reproduced at this stage. It makes a recreation of the driver’s environment, display, and your operating system to check operation. They are even tested by non-experts to see how intuitive they can be. With these data, parameters are corrected in order to make the real prototypes shown in the images. As a final point, to say that the electric Porsche Macan will not come alone. This same year another successor to the Macan with conventional propulsion that will coexist with the zero emissions one.

Photo gallery:

Photos