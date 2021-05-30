The electric Porsche 911 is a reality with this radical restomod of +500 CV

The small British company Everrati has presented an attractive and radical 100% electric variant of the Porsche 911 generation 964. In addition to a curious restomod aesthetic, this sports car debuts an electric mechanism of up to 507 HP powered by a 53 kWh battery.

Even classic Porsche 911s can be turned into fun and efficient electric vehicles, as this latest creation from Everrati, a small British company that was founded in 2019 with the intention of developing and marketing electric conversion kits for numerous models and historic sports cars.

Its latest model presented is a 911 Carrera or one of the most iconic classics of the last 30 years, the Porsche 911 generation 964, of which we can find some very rare versions valued by collectors. Although in this case the model loses much of its original essence in favor of a silent and efficient electrical mechanics, which is even more powerful than the original set.

Available in two mechanical versions, both electric.

This Everrati model maintains the original aesthetics of the Porsche 911 (964) and adds numerous restomod styling detailssuch as the ‘ducktail’ rear spoiler, wide axles or modern optics. So it reminds us of other creations by specialists such as Singer or DP Motorsport, although on a technical level the model could not be more different.

Spectrum

Everrati starts from a Porsche 964 that is completely gutted until the chassis is bare, which is later restored and modified to accommodate its new electrical mechanics, as well as a 53 kWh battery pack. The company offers two mechanical versions with different power levels and a few cosmetic changes, on the one hand the Pure version, with an electrical mechanic with 446 CV (440 hp) and 460 Nm of torque, and on the other the Signature series, which in addition to a somewhat more aggressive appearance and larger wheels mounts a propeller of 507 hp (500 hp) and 500 Nm of maximum torque.

The least powerful version is capable of acceleration from 0 to 96 km / h (0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds, while the Signature version reaches the same mark in less than 4 seconds. For comparison, a 250 hp 911 Carrera 2 is capable of going from 0 to 96 km / h in 5.5 seconds equipped with a manual transmission and in 6.2 seconds if it mounts the automatic tiptronic gearbox.

Its wide axle style is very attractive.

According to Everrati, this transformation is not definitive, as it has been developed to be able to reverse the process and reinstall traditional flat-six mechanics that fitted the series model and that can even be kept as a decorative ornament if the customer so wishes.

The price of this electrical transformation is not exactly economical, since Everrati announces 200,000 Pounds (€ 232,800) before taxes for the Pure version and 250,000 Pounds (€ 291,000) for the most powerful. In both cases, the donor model is not included, so a minimum of 40,000 pounds (€ 46,560) will have to be added if ordered with a right-hand drive or about € 50,000 if we are looking for the copy in continental Europe.

