The range of Mercedes electric vans is expanding in our country, and now it is the turn for the largest of all: the new Mercedes eSprinter 2020. A van with a maximum allowed weight is 3,500 kilos, up to 11 cubic meters of volume of charging and it will be available with two options for the battery.

The new Mercedes eSprinter has a length 6,088 mm, a maximum load capacity of 1,038 kilos and 11 cubic meters in volume, comparable to the Sprinter with a combustion engine. As in the diesel versions, the maximum total weight allowed is 3,500 kilos, so it can be driven with the B permit.

Mercedes has put the eSprinter up for sale at a starting price from 53,050 euros. It also allows the option of financing it for 499 euros per month (subject to conditions), a price that includes maintenance for the first four years. The German manufacturer supports orders from today, of any of the variants of the new eSprinter, and the first units It will arrive at dealerships from next July.

exist two battery capacity options: as standard it equips three lithium ion battery modules located under the vehicle floor, with a usable capacity of 35 kWh (41 kWh gross), which allow autonomy of up to 120 kilometers. Optionally, a fourth battery module can be equipped that increases its capacity to 47 kWh useful, and allows 168 km of autonomy to be approved. The warranty for the batteries is 8 years or 160,000 kilometers.

Loading space of the electric Mercedes eSprinter.

The van allows both direct current charging (CSS plug, Combo 2) and alternating charging (Mennekes Mode 3 plug in three-phase or single-phase network). In case of direct current charging at 20 kW, the eSprinter can be charged from 10 to 80% of charging capacity in approximately 70-90 minutes. With fast charge at 80 kW (optional equipment) the same operation requires only 25 minutes.

In case of recharging in public charging infrastructure, or chargers of companies and / or domestic environments (with a wallbox), it can be charged to a maximum power of 7.4 kW and the battery is fully charged in 6 hours (three modules of battery) or 8 hours (four battery modules).

As for its electric motor, the Mercedes eSprinter mounts an asynchronous machine with 116 hp and 295 Nm of torque. The engine drives the front wheels, through a transmission with fixed ratio, and together with the cooling system and the components of the electronic management make up a compact propeller and weighing only 125 kg.

Driving position of the Mercedes-Benz eSprinter.

Along with the vehicle, Mercedes will offer a range of specific turnkey services and products to make the transition to electric mobility easier for the customer and they only have to worry about their business. This includes from a previous study to check if the vehicle can be adapted to electric mobility according to its work (each route is taken into account, with information on speed, acceleration, stops, longer breaks and environmental parameters for the analysis of the driving profile) up to a calculation of utilization costs compared to your combustion engine van, going through an integrated charging point installation solution adapted to your needs without the client having to take care of any management.

The manufacture of the eSprinter will be integrated into the production of the Sprinter at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Düsseldorf, where the Sprinter with a diesel engine is also manufactured, in front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive or 4MATIC versions.

