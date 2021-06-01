the electric hypercar with 1,900 horses and of which only 150 units will be produced

It was in 2018 that we first heard about the Rimac Concept Two. Now, three years later, it has gone from concept to reality. The new Rimac Nevara is an impressive electric car that promises 415 km / h, among other things.

The hypercar promised in 2018 a total of 1,914 hp and be electric, something that at the time seemed impossible. The truth is that it has come true, at least that is what the brand says, which is going to start producing it shortly. From concept to reality it has changed a lot, but it maintains the mind-blowing specs.

Its power is undoubtedly its great attraction. The car’s four engines promise a total of 1,914 hp. With this the hypercar cKeep going from 0 to 100 km / h in 1.85 seconds and the quarter mile (0.4 kilometers) will be covered in 8.6 seconds. Finally, it will reach a top speed of 415 km / h.

Regarding the original concept, Rimac says that improved aerodynamics by 34%. The key change here has been to use what they call “active elements” where parts like the front hood, spoiler and diffuser change according to driving to optimize aerodynamics and cooling.

If we go to the section of the battery, we find an H-shaped one with 120 kWh. The battery has liquid cooling, which allows it to be kept at a constant temperature for longer. With this they promise a higher performance (or at least for a longer time) before the battery reduces what it offers

In the driving section Rimac claims to have created an “AI driving coach”. This makes use of the 13 cameras, the 12 ultrasonic sensors and the 6 radars to “optimize and improve the performance of the driver on the track”

Starting at $ 2.4 million, only 150

Such a car is not going to be cheap. The starting price for each unit is $ 2.4 million, which can go up to more depending on the customizations of each buyer. But it is that even having the money, getting it will not be easy, the brand has decided to manufacture only 150 units.

There will not be two Rimac Nevara alike, the manufacturer offers a wide customization catalog to modify practically any specification of the car. The buyer will be invited to Croatia, home of the brand, to customize their car as requested. Likewise, the founder of the brand, Mate Riac, says that he will test each and every vehicle personally.

