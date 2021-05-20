The electric Hummer will weigh too much

The return of Hummer is giving a lot to talk about, and today that we finally know its weight, even more. The GMC Hummer EV in its launch version will reach a whopping 4.5 tons of weight, which is an incredibly high figure even taking into account that we are talking about a pick-up, and that it is going to be sold exclusively in the United States. This disproportionate figure has an explanation, and it is that building an electric car of this size and performance is only possible with a huge battery.

Weight is still a big handicap of the battery electric car, and the GMC Hummer EV is the best example

The GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 will be the first version of the model to hit the streets, a pick-up that in its most capable configuration will weigh 4.5 tons. With such a figure, in a country like Spain it would be impossible to drive it with the B license (limited to 3,500 Kg), but in the USA this limitation is not a problem and therefore The new Hummer has gained enough weight to surpass the Hummer H1 by 400 Kg and the heavier GMC Sierra by more than 900 Kg.

It is a totally disproportionate figure, even for the type of vehicle that is 5.5 meters long, but General Motors has preferred to opt for a large battery instead of optimizing the weight in the Hummer to the maximum. Thus, the result is a pick-up that starts from a specific platform, but where a Huge battery with no less than 200 kWh, capacity never seen before in an electric car, and that it is necessary to offer an autonomy capable of exceeding 350 km per charge and withstand the voracious appetite for this electric. Even with state-of-the-art battery technology (Ultium), GM has not been able to optimize the weight / performance ratio, leading the Hummer to comfortably exceed 4 tons.

But the case of Hummer, although it is anecdotal in terms of figures, is not the only one that we find in the electric car market. The nonsense of many electric vehicles for sale today is in the high weight figures that are handled, pesos that seek to justify benefits commensurate with the price paid. In this way, and despite the constant improvement that is being made in batteries, It is easy to see cars moving around 2.4 tons, which means entering the infinite spiral of more consumption, more batteries, more weight, more consumption, etc. Even today, an electric car is supposed to face a overweight of around 300-500 Kg compared to an equivalent car with a heat engine, a difference that we should not forget when we take for granted that an electric is the summum of efficiency and zero emissions.

