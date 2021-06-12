The electric Ford F-150 Lightning has already exceeded 100,000 reservations in 3 weeks

Ford may be in luck, as its new electric F-150 Lightning range has already exceeded 100,000 reservations in just three weeks and the numbers continue to climb. The first units of Ford’s new electric pickup will hit the market early next year.

The new 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning is not just the latest in a segment that has just been born, the full-size light-duty pick-ups powered exclusively by batteries. Since being a variant of the world’s best-selling pick-up, its commercial reception will be a reference for the electricity market in general and for the North American market in particularas the F-Series range is also the best-selling vehicle in the United States for decades.

The new Ford F-150 Lightning is the first electric model in its segment from a large generalist brand, since this very important step of the North American market is almost exclusive territory of the three great automobile companies of Detroit, Ford Motor Company, General Motors and the old Chrysler Group, today Stellantis. Brands that have also announced, in their own way, electric variants of rivals in the F-Series range.

Ford F-150 Lightning Pro, the commercial version and access to the range.

Although before these, models created by younger projects will hit the market, such as the Rivian R1T, the Tesla Cybertruck and, if the necessary funds are obtained, also supposedly the Lordstown Endurance. Although in recent years more models in this category have been announced.

Reception

The statistics of the reservations of the new Ford F-150 Lightning are quite encouraging for the brand, because after exceeding the figure of 20,000 reservations in just the first 12 hours after the opening of the order book, the company has continued to add reservations in the days following. At the end of the first week the figure reached 75,000 reservations and now, after 3 weeks the 100,000 reservations have already been exceeded of the electric pick-up.

The electric F-150 range is made up of two variants, the F-150 Lightning, intended for private use and equipped with a mechanical set of 571 PS (563 hp) and 482 km of autonomy according to the EPA cycle, and the F-150 Lightning Pro, the version of access to the range and therefore intended for professional customers. This variant has two mechanical options, both with all-wheel drive but with different performance, the most economical with 432 hp (426 hp) and 370 kilometers of autonomy, and the most powerful of 570 PS (563 hp) and the same 482 kilometers of range of the conventional version.