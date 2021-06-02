the electric for circuit ‘made in Spain’

On occasion we have reviewed the automotive industry nationwide, even naming some relatively unknown Spanish sports cars. That list could grow today thanks to the arrival of a revolutionary new company that wants to make a difference. The Baltasar Revolt is the first example of the Barcelona firm that wants to focus on the development of electric supercars for circuit. It is surprising for concept and performance, being at the moment a one-of-a-kind vehicle.

It is a two-seater in the ‘barchetta’ style that does not have a roof or windshield, it goes open to the sky to increase the sensations on board. Measure 3.95 m long, 1.85 m wide and just 88 cm high; staying at 1.11 m with the roll bar. This element is necessary to achieve the FIA homologation on safety matter. What it has most merit is that it has been developed from scratch, which means that it does not use any existing platform, multiplying its revolutionary character.

This radical electric makes intensive use of carbon fiber, which is present in its chassis and body, among others. In this way, it has a weight of barely 770 kg which will be key to achieving its benefits. Because the Baltasar Revolt has a propulsion system made up of two electric motors, which are combined to achieve a power of 500 hp and 1,000 Nm of torque. A power-to-weight ratio of 1.54 kg / CV to keep users glued to their seats.

Accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 2.5 seconds, making it faster than most current combustion supercars. And it also has a autonomy superior to that of most conventional electric vehicles. Approved 600 kilometers in the WLTP cycle, although riding at the maximum on the track it would be “without spark” after 40 minutes (which is not bad at all). The battery pack is the work of the Spanish firm Millor Battery and allows fast charges to have 100 kilometers of autonomy in five minutes.

The interior of the Baltasar Revolt is also very close to that of competition cars with some carbon fiber bucket seats with a six-point harness or a removable steering wheel of the same material; in the purest Formula 1 style. It has already been seen rolling in some events, although the first deliveries to customers are set for next 2022. This electric supercar is available from 230,000 euros (before taxes).

Photo gallery:

