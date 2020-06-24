Along with electrification, autonomous driving is revealed as the future of the automotive industry. New participants have joined it, technology companies that come from other sectors that until now had nothing to do with the automotive industry. This is a long-term career that forces automakers to develop systems that until a few years ago it was unthinkable that they could be found in a car. It is in case of NVIDIA, known in the computer world especially for its graphic processors. In 2024, Mercedes-Benz cars, many of them electric, will feature hardware and software developed by the American company that will practically turn them into mobile phones with wheels.

In 2017, Mercedes-Benz announced the launch of a production car “powered by artificial intelligence” for the following year, the result of its partnership with chipmaker NVIDIA. That vehicle did not come true in 2018, although now, the two companies confirm that the development started three years ago. will pay off in 2024. The NVIDIA system will be available for all next-generation Mercedes-Benz models, although it won’t necessarily be rolled out across the entire range at the same time.

The intention of the German manufacturer is to incorporate the complete hardware for autonomous driving, regardless of whether or not they are configured with the complete self-driving options at the time of purchase. A strategy similar to the one that Tesla has followed for some time with the Autopilot of its electric cars, which opens the door to power sell later software updates that will activate its features.

Mercedes will offer the NVIDIA system on all of its cars starting in 2024.

As explained by both companies, the next generation of Mercedes-Benz cars will be “defined by their software”, thanks to their ability to continuous update via OTA (over the air), in the same way that a mobile phone would. But this feature, used by Tesla many years ago, will not be the most innovative that the brand offers. The fundamental aspect is the possibility of installing applications through a “store” where they will be published. Some of them will be free and others will need a single payment or a subscription to work. The owners may thus customize your driving experience and the vehicle will extend its life thanks to new functions, the improvement of its characteristics and the possibility of correcting faults. For now, it has not been announced whether an API (application programming interface) will be released for external developers or if NVIDIA and Mercedes will be the only ones to provide these applications.

The system that Mercedes cars will implement are based on NVIDIA’s new Orin platform, which according to the company will surpass the Tesla FSD computer by approximately 38% in computing capacity. This new processor is the successor to Xavier processes that employ a silicon chip equipped with eight conventional CPUs and a GPU specifically optimized for robotic learning. The Drive AGX Xavier platform can execute a maximum of 30 trillion computer operations per second, being able to achieve automated level 2+ driving (limited longitudinal and lateral control, with better functionalities than level 2 due to the use of standard sensors). NVIDIA also has the Drive AGX Pegasus system that has been able to steer a test vehicle for an 80 kilometer journey without human intervention.

The NVIDIA SoC combines new deep learning and computer vision accelerators that can deliver up to 200 billion operations per second.

The NVIDIA Orin GPU is the successor to this hardware Little is known about its performance data so far. It should be capable of achieving a level 5 of autonomous driving that does not require a driver present in the vehicle or the usual controls for manual driving (pedals and steering wheel). However, Mercedes only plans to bring the system to the level 3, which requires the driver to remain in his post, monitoring driving, which, furthermore, may not be autonomous in all scenarios. It will reach the level 4 for parking so that the owner will be able to get off the vehicle so that he can park and call him so that he can look for it within areas limited by geo-fences.

Today, Mercedes-Benz offers the MBUX interface to whose development it is dedicating many resources. The German manufacturer recognizes that Artificial Intelligence could become as profitable a business as the cars themselves.