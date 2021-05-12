The electric car on the downside: in 2027 they could be cheaper to produce than a combustion one

Electric mobility is established as an alternative that seeks to be plausible for an increasingly wide audience, although not without its corresponding obstacles, of course. And it is that establishing the foundations of a new alternative supposes a period of adaptation that the firms want to reduce at all costs, and one of the most interesting points is the production cost of an electric car.

Because the mere fact of creating an EV vehicle involves a greater outlay than giving life to a combustion one, which is later reflected in the rate that will have to be faced in the market. However, there is light at the end of the tunnel and, according to BNEF (Bloomberg New Energy Finance), the year 2027 could be key to making electric cars cheaper, reaching the point of being cheaper to produce than one with a heat engine.

This estimation is carried out by analyzing different scenarios that, a priori, are feasible, although they require the appropriate political context. And it is that they are not exactly easy to assume certain objectives of the brands motivated by a legislative framework that seeks to stone combustion cars mercilessly how to achieve fully electric mobility around 2030 or decarbonize road transport by 2050.

What is necessary to achieve this balance

BNFE believes that it is possible, although insisting that political support is essential. Of course, this forecast implies different points that we will discuss below:

Electric vehicles will reach equilibrium with combustion vehicles in 2025, that is, in its second stage of life. Thanks to better design, resource optimization and a declining price for batteries, the industry is expected to be a third cheaper within four years. The constant evolution of batteries and associated technology will mean lower outlays, thus allowing the price of kWh to fall by 58% from 2020 to 2030. However, there is a risk that the price will turn against them, causing not to advance towards certain improvements already set. Sales of electric cars will rise substantially supported by their comparison with combustion vehicles. Thus, the CO2 emissions established in Europe can be achieved with an estimate of a mobile electric fleet in 2025 made up of 4.3 million vehicles, of which more than half would be 100% electric. Europe reaches more than 50% of electric car sales by 2030, while 85% would be possible in 2035. Countries such as Norway or Germany would lead the way in terms of EV figures, while the south and east of the continent would not reach a good sales rate until well into the end of this period. Although it is true that fifteen years from now, a superb reception of this new mobility is expected, a political scenario that prioritizes their settlement is still necessary.

And it is that as a result of this last point, another inconvenience of electric vehicles is born that is being put aside: the very social and economic context that they require. Because the problem of this new livelihood to which so many brands are turning not only lies in the high outlay that they imply or in autonomy, but in the charging infrastructure itself.

In addition to the fact that waiting times suffer when it comes to supplying the electric car, the charging network in Spain continues to be scarce. To this we must add that the chargers do not work or that they are directly occupied by other users, thus achieving that the task involves a greater investment of time.

A viable solution would be the installation of a wallbox in the homeA strategy that is being promoted by numerous firms with succulent offers and whose installation is covered by the MOVES III Plan to some extent. However, not all houses have the appropriate context to assume the presence of a personal charging point, nor do offices and work centers, another ideal scenario to help the establishment of electric mobility be more efficient and faster.

In the end, it is necessary that the consortium involving electric cars go in unison and under the baton of legislation that takes into account the different fundamental points in order to create a logical and plausible ecosystem. In the meantime, the future of electric mobility remains uncertain, at least in Spain.