the electric car, from € 14,990

More accessible than ever: the small one hundred percent electric Fiat 500e is offered in Spain at a price below 15,000 euros. This is your offer with the Moves III Plan.

May 21, 2021 (09:40 CET)

The Fiat 500e, for less than 15,000 euros in Spain.

The Third generation Fiat 500 is one hundred percent electric; or rather, the Fiat 500e, which we have already been able to test. The most urban bet is even more so now that it is powered by purely electrical mechanics. In addition, with the arrival of help to purchase of the Government, the Plan Moves III, added to discount offered by the Italian brand, allow you to take home the small Italian car to a really interesting price: 14,990 euros.

The version included in this offer is known as “Action”, Access to the range. This price includes the discount of Plan Moves III that, if a used vehicle of 7 or more years old is given in exchange, it reaches the 7,000 euros of promotion; if this vehicle is not delivered, the discount is 4,500 euros.

Promotional poster of the electric Fiat 500e with all available discounts.

The Fiat 500e on offer is powered by a 70 kW (95 hp) electric motor, which reaches the 135 km / h top speed and 100 km / h from a standstill in 9.5 seconds. Your battery has a capacity of 23.8 kWh, which translates into a 180 km autonomy according to the WLTP cycle, or 240 km if the use is merely urban.

Between equipment included in the Fiat 500e Action includes the 50 kW quick recharge system, which allows charging the necessary autonomy to cover 50 kilometers in less than 10 minutes. In the parking lot of connectivityThe multimedia system with Bluetooth is also included, with a wireless charger, to connect us to the car with our smartphone. As for safety refers, it is necessary to have the autonomous emergency braking system with recognition of pedestrians and cyclists, the fatigue detector, the lane keeping assistant or the recognition of traffic signs. More details of this promotion, in the this link.