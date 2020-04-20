The study that affirms this takes into account the entire life cycle of the vehicle

As the years go by the difference in favor of the electric will be more pronounced

A study carried out by the European Transport and Environment Federation has determined that an electric car emits up to three times less CO2 in Europe than a gasoline or diesel equivalent.

How much less does a electric car compared to one of combustion? The answer has been provided by the European Transport and Environment Federation, TEA for its acronym in English. After a study based on Europe, it has been concluded that vehicles powered by gasoline or diesel engines emit three times more CO2 than an electric one.

To arrive at this statement, different factors have been taken into account. For example, the first, the amount of CO2 emitted by producing the electricity that drives the car or by burning the fuel. The second is the impact of carbon from the extraction of resources for batteries or from the construction of a power plant.

In the worst case analyzed, a electric car With a battery produced in China and driven in Poland it emits 22% less CO2 than an equivalent Diesel and 28% less than one of gasoline. These percentages soar under more favorable conditions. For example, an electrician who uses batteries produced in Sweden and used in the same country emits 80% less CO2 than a Diesel and 81% less than gasoline throughout its useful life.

The data in Spain they are closer to more favorable conditions than less. An electrician in our country emits up to 67% less CO2 than a car powered by a combustion engine, according to this report.

T&E also ensures that over time the difference in favor of the electric will be even greater. It is estimated that in 2030 electricity-powered cars will emit up to four times less CO2 than combustion cars since the European electricity grid will be increasingly powered by renewable energy. In fact, this body considers that 2035 is a viable date to have eliminated the circulation of thermal vehicles.

