the electric car designed in Spain is a compact sports car with up to 231 hp and 540 km of autonomy

The CUPRA’s first 100% electric it is already official. The CUPRA Born is a compact designed in Barcelona that will seek to gain a foothold in the market thanks to its stylish design, various power levels with up to 231 hp and a range of up to 540 kilometers for its version with more range.

These are the characteristics of the CUPRA Born, the first electric car of the Spanish company that will use the MEB platform of the Volkswagen Group. A vehicle with great potential that has been designed and developed at the Martorell headquarters, although it will be produced at the Zwickau plant (Germany) from September.

CUPRA Born: sporty driving and great autonomy

The CUPRA Born incorporates a electric motor that can be 150 hp (110 kW) or 204 hp (150 kW) and a lithium-ion battery with a capacity of up to 58 kW that promises a range of about 420 kilometers.

However, these are not the maximum data that the vehicle will offer since it incorporates an optional ‘e-Boost’ version capable of expanding the power up to 231 hp (170 kW) and with batteries of up to 77 kW, which will allow it to reach 540 kilometers under the WLTP cycle.

The 150 hp variant offers 310 Nm of torque. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h will be completed in 7.3 seconds. A figure that in the case of the e-Boost version and the 58 kWh battery increases to 6.6 seconds.

The CUPRA Born uses a multi-cell, water-cooled system. For recharging, the new electric is compatible with a fast charge of 125 kW, capable of achieving a 100 km autonomy in 7 minutes of charging. With a 100 kW charging point, the vehicle will be able to go from 5 to 80% in 35 minutes.

The design lines of the first electric CUPRA have a sporty aesthetic, with the manufacturer’s emblem on the front and traditional LED headlights. The trunk is 385 liters.

It has regenerative braking, tires between 46 and 51 cm and a total size of 4.3 meters long, 1.8 wide and 1.53 high, with a wheelbase of 2.76 meters. In comparison, the Volkswagen ID.3 is about 20mm taller in the rear area.

Inside the CUPRA Born a 12 inch screen with a resolution of 1,560 x 700 pixels. The infotainment system can be controlled by touch, voice and physical buttons. At the connectivity level, CUPRA adds support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto through the Full Link system.

Behind the wheel we have a digital dashboard with a preview system of augmented reality that projects relevant information onto the windshield, with directions on navigation or speed.

CUPRA offers a mobile application to control the battery system, activate the air conditioning remotely, unlock the doors, activate the heated seats or access navigation. To charge the mobile, the vehicle has wireless charging with the Qi protocol. At the sound level, this CUPRA Born offers the possibility of adding a nine-speaker system signed by Beats Audio.

In the absence of knowing the price, the first CUPRA electric is already here

The CUPRA Born will be available at six colors: gray, dark gray, white, silver, red, gray and blue. Its price for the moment is unknown and it remains to be seen to what extent it competes with other models of the Volkswagen Group.

Initially, this Born was going to be sold under the SEAT brand, but performance and margins led to the transfer of this vehicle to the CUPRA brand. The e-Boost models with 231 hp and extended battery will arrive from 2022.

