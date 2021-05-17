The electric car cuts its price by 50% with the combustion one since 2019

New electric cars have historically faced a great barrier: their high price. This difference is still present, but the gap with respect to combustion has narrowed significantly and the differences have been reduced by 47% since 2019, being today only 9,658 euros, according to MSI data provided to Unoauto , Sumauto’s specialized new vehicle portal on the occasion of a report published by the BloombergNEF consultancy for the European Transport and Environment Federation (T&E) on the evolution of prices of the most sustainable models in the coming years.

The Average price of a new electric vehicle sold this year was 41,571 euros, 4,000 euros more than a year ago, but well below the 47,267 euros at which they were marketed during 2019. This evolution means that the gap with respect to diesel is only 5,700 euros after reducing 58% since 2019; and 13,617 euros for gasoline, 40% less than two years ago.

Taking into account the aid of the Moves III Plan, approved by the Government in mid-April and which includes incentives to promote sustainable mobility, this differential could be further narrowed and even being more economical an electric compared to a diesel. The aid in the case of scrapping a vehicle can reach 7,000 euros, which would leave the price gap with respect to gasoline models at 6,617 euros and 1,300 euros in favor of the buyer of the electric compared to diesel.

This behavior collides with the evolution experienced by diesel and gasoline, since their price has not stopped rising in recent years. In the case of the former, it stands at 32,573 euros and in the latter, at almost 28,000 euros. This is due to the inclusion of more technology in vehicles and the impact of regulations, such as the emissions that came into force last January and that it increases the price by 5% on average in half of the current supply of vehicles, according to Anfac.

More offer, less differences

This narrowing of the price gap with regard to electricity is mainly due to the emergence of more models on the market. With more variety, prices fall and are repositioned at levels that are increasingly affordable for the buyer, although electric is still a high-end vehicle and only available to households with incomes above 2,500 euros, which are two of every ten in our country, according to the INE.

The trend is, however, to continue reducing prices, especially with the emergence of more manufacturers in this segment and betting on much more accessible models. A very illustrative example is that of Dacia, which has recently launched its ‘Spring’ model. Its starting price is only 16,548 euros and, taking into account the aid of the Moves III Plan, it could stay below 10,000 euros, that is to say, at levels only seen in very particular models such as the two-seater Renault Twizy.

This price reduction is in line with the report published by the BloombergNEF consultancy for the European Transport and Environment Federation (T&E), which states that electric cars will be cheaper than combustion cars in 2027. The reason for this reduction will be largely due to the reduction in the price of batteries, which could be 58% cheaper in 2030.

In this way, the price barrier, which worries 48% of potential Spanish buyers, can be reduced, although it is still other aspects such as loading time must be improved (27%), autonomy (20%) or the infrastructure network, which are the main concerns for its purchase, according to the II Observatory of Sustainable Mobility of Spain carried out by Grant Thornton and the Ibercaja Foundation.

According to Ignacio García Rojí, Unoauto spokesperson, this reduction has been accentuated “by the trend of the sector itself. First, you opt for models of the highest range, much more expensive, and you go down the scale. This example is evident in Tesla since its first launch was the Tesla Roadster and with the sales of this model it developed other cheaper ones such as the Tesla Model 3 “.