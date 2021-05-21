the electric car, better SUV or compact?

After our first contact with the VW ID.4, we looked for differences, but also similarities, with the ID.3. What is more interesting, SUV or electric compact?

May 21, 2021 (2:45 p.m. CET)

Volkswagen ID.3 vs ID.4: the new electric car, better SUV or compact?

Two new electric cars at Volkswagen, but with different bodies and different segments. Same philosophy? Which one do you prefer? To analyze it, and incidentally clarify our ideas, we consulted the Volkswagen product manager in Spain, Jorge Florit. These are the similarities and differences between the two models.

Volkswagen ID.3 vs ID.4: all the similarities

SIZE. The ID.4 is 4.58 meters long compared to 4.26 meters long for the ID.3. The ID.4 is larger than a Tiguan, 10 cm longer, and the ID.3 is practically the size of a Golf.

TRUNK CAPACITY. A car with longer overhangs in the case of the ID.4, which contributes to a higher boot capacity. ID.4 has a capacity similar to that of a Passat (543 liters) while in the ID.3 it is close to a Golf (385 liters).

Volkswagen ID.3

SPORTS VARIANT. The ID.4 will add in a few months a sportier variant, GTX, which will have two electric motors, all-wheel drive and a power of 306 hp.

ROOM. Those 32 cm that the ID.4 wins, are added part to the trunk and part to the interior cabin. Keep in mind that the nose of the ID.4 is a little more accentuated than that of the ID.3, among other things because we leave space to put a second engine in the case of the GTX. In the ID.3 the nose falls much rounder and that saves a lot of space in the cabin as well. The ID.3 does not contemplate it.

MATERIALS. The price jump that we have between the two models is perceived in the interior, not so much in materials, but for example in the center console, located between the two front seats, something more attractive or more visible in the ID.4. In ID.3 we wanted to reflect a lot that space that the central tunnel leaves free. In the ID.4 the center console gives a more premium and enveloping appearance, especially in the driver’s area. Some areas around the doors play on the ID.4 with superior quality materials.

VW ID.4

PRICE. Very clear difference. We are talking about a difference of about 6,000 euros between ID.3 and ID.4. Are they going to cannibalize themselves? There are clients for all tastes. Those who want a more urban car, maybe they will have to think about that ID.3, although the ID.4 with the turning radius it has is an optimal car for urban traffic, very agile. I have the feeling that the ID.4 is prepared to break many barriers and be a unique car within a family unit, a large, spacious car, with more than 500 km of autonomy … With ID.3 you also have that capacity, compact and with a lot of autonomy.

Volkswagen ID.3 vs ID.4: all the differences

PLATFORM. The most important is the MEB platform, a shared platform for all 100% electric vehicles in the new VW range and which gives access to long battery autonomies. Both reach 77 kWh of capacity. Obviously, the performance after these batteries depending on the weight of each car gives different autonomies. A little more in the ID.3, because it is lighter, more compact, and with the same battery, a little less in the ID.4. We speak between 550 and 520 km.

DISTANCE BETWEEN AXIS. We are talking about two cars that have a very spacious interior room that is also transmitted in the ID.3 despite being a compact car. This concept of habitability due to the wheelbase is very similar between one and the other. 2,771 mm in both models.

VW ID.3

DESIGN. Although it is true that we find some differences on the outside, inside the concept is very similar. A more minimalist design, a design where we remove much of the buttons but leave direct accesses through the multifunction screen. A completely renewed design that indicates the future of our brand.

AERODYNAMICS. They are two very different concepts, we are talking about a compact vs an SUV, but due to the dynamics and the outline of the exterior lines, the engineers have worked a lot on the aerodynamics of both vehicles, a very marked aerodynamics that reflects the great efficiency of these cars.

DRIVING STATION. It is similar, because in the end the platforms allow you to distribute the weights evenly. The feet are a little higher than in a combustion car, because the batteries are placed right between the two axles. Likewise, the touch of the multifunction steering wheel, the same front screen and electronic gearbox located in the same position next to the digital cockpit. Both offer the same sensations sitting behind the wheel.

VW ID.4

TURNING RADIUS. Very similar in both models. That of the SUV ID.4 is above the turning radius of a T-Cross (10.6 m), a small, urban car, a crossover that already has a very good turning radius by itself (both in ID. 3 as in ID.4 is 10.2 meters). The two models stand out for their agile behavior.

TECHNOLOGY. At the software level, the two models will have wireless “Over-the-Air” updates, which will be available to customers of the ID range. before the end of this summer. The customer will not have to go through the dealership. It is an important concept. We have to get used to the fact that the cars arrive with completely renewed software that will be updated, and the client will be able to do it in a simple way every time it is needed.