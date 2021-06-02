The electric BMW M3 is here! 544 hp for the exultant new i4 M50

The promise is debt, and BMW promised a model range full of 100% electric cars, the BMW i4 being irrefutable proof of this. But somehow the concept had to be turned around, made more vigorous and exciting. The solution? Submit them to a good dose of BMW M Sport as has happened with the new BMW i4 M50, the sportiest, most exultant and radical version of the electric saloon that arrives with 544 hp and very, very hungry. Will this recipe succeed?

A) Yes The Bavarian firm wants to distinguish itself from its main rivals with an idea that combines high performance, a commitment to caring for the planet and a sedan coupé figure. that accentuates sportsmanship. Undoubtedly, the bet sounds very interesting a priori, and it could not be otherwise considering that BMW intends to guide a new path of electric sports cars under the baton of this i4 M50.

A design with an M aftertaste

The aesthetics of this high-performance variant of the i4 is quite a statement of intent.. The detonating element is once again the no longer so controversial grill that, for the occasion, is completely shielded due to its status as an electric car. The defense pulls muscle with two highly suggestive air intakes that do not lose logic when appreciating the side, where the widened wheel arches continue to scream sportiness and aggressiveness.

The 19-inch wheels – a 20-inch option courtesy of M Performance Parts – also emphasize the design and M character of the i4 M50. The rear is not far behind in this tuning of BMW M Sport, where there is a small but accentuated spoiler inscribed on the boot lid as well as a defense guarded by an imposing diffuser in which, of course, we do not find any exhaust outlet.

The cabin also seeks to be consistent by picking up a formula very similar to that used in the BMW M3 and M4. A thick, completely round steering wheel leads the way hand in hand with two screens of 12.3 inches for the dashboard and 14.9 for the infotainment system that make an important difference. Of course, both carbon fiber and a blue hue are unmistakable protagonists in the new BMW i4 M50.

544 hp of pure electricity

But enough of contemplations and we go to the heart of any BMW M worth its salt: its mechanical section. Here, the German firm has not hesitated for a second when gestating the development of the i4 M50, a vehicle that, at the expense of proving it, is postulated as a full-fledged BMW M.

This condition is reached after developing 544 CV and 795 Nm of torqueFigures that are obtained by the work of two electric motors located on each of the axles, thus equipping the saloon with an M xDrive all-wheel drive system. The 0 to 100 signs it in just 3.9 seconds, while the top speed rises to 225 km / h.

In turn, the one in charge of allowing all this computation of power and benefits to be possible is an 80.7 kWh lithium ion battery. This comes standard with a 7.4 kW charger that requires 8.5 hours to regain full capacity. Even so, BMW will offer an option of an 11 kW fast charger with which 80% of the capacity can be obtained in just 31 minutes.

According to the WLTP homologation cycle, the BMW i4 M50 is capable of covering a total of 510 kilometers on a single charge., which is not bad considering what the model offers. Be that as it may, at the moment the German house has not spoken about prices or the date of arrival of what promises to become the electric sports saloon of the moment.