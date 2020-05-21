The BMW iX3 is getting closer. At a recently held shareholders’ meeting, BMW announced that it plans to start production of its first electric SUV next summer. The iX3 will be the second electric car of the German manufacturer, after the veteran i3, an SUV that will have to compete in the market with the Mercedes-Benz EQC, the Jaguar I-Pace or the Tesla Model Y, and for which we already know some data key.

BMW CEO Oliver Zipse said during the meeting that production line preparations “continue as planned” despite the uncertainties stemming from the coronavirus pandemic (and which in recent months has forced the temporary shutdown of car factories worldwide). The BMW iX3 will start production in the summer, although we will have to wait until 2021 to see it at European dealerships.

Being the company’s first electric SUV is not the only scoop on the BMW iX3. It will also be the first BMW model built exclusively at the Shenyang (China) factory, a plant run by the joint venture between BMW and Brilliance. From the Shenyang factory it will be exported all over the world, and the idea is for production to remain that way at least during the initial stage of the model.

Thanks to several leaks we already know what the new BMW iX3 looks like.

Although it has not yet been officially presented, we already know what it looks like thanks to several leaks in recent weeks. At first glance, the clearest differences from a BMW X3 are found in the front fairing grille, slightly different bumpers or the absence of exhaust pipes. It will also be immediately recognizable by the wheels, newly designed and designed to increase autonomy.

The iX3 will be slightly larger than a combustion X3, specifically 38mm longer and 7mm taller than the current BMW X3 (G01), although it maintains the same wheelbase. As we learned after the last leak, the BMW iX3 It is 4,746mm long, putting you between the Jaguar I-Pace (4,682mm) and the Mercedes-Benz EQC (4,761mm).

The BMW iX3 will have 440 km of autonomy and a 286 HP engine on its rear axle

The iX3 will feature the fifth generation of eDrive thrusters from the German manufacturer. It will ride with an electric induction motor on the rear axle, with 286 hp of power and 400 Nm of torque to be sent to the rear wheels.

The lithium-ion battery has 74 kWh of capacity, will provide 440 km of autonomy (WLTP) and launches new technology at BMW. These new batteries use cells with chemistry NMC 811 (80% nickel, 10% manganese and 10% cobalt), thanks to which BMW has cut cobalt in half and increased the energy density approximately 20% compared to the previous technology.

