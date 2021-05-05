The electoral map reveals the “disaster” of the PSOE

The electoral map of the Community of Madrid has been dyed blue almost in its entirety after the 4-M elections. Com. from Madrid.

It is difficult to find a positive data from the PSOE in the regional elections in Madrid last night. There is no single map that brings hope to your project. The Madrid Community that just two years ago wore a socialist red is now practically dyed in popular blue as you can see above. El Atazar and Fuentidueña de Tajo They were the only two locations where Ángel Gabilondo won the candidacy. The rest, except for two draws in Navarredonda and San Mamés, an “unmitigated disaster”, as recognized yesterday from the Socialist Federation.

But the worst for Pedro Sánchez’s party is not that. The layers underneath are just as catastrophic. Or more. Because if the PP is eliminated from the equation – the final winner of the election night – the PSOE does not even appear as the second most voted party.

In fact the next most important color in Madrid is green. Vox’s dark green and, to a greater extent, the green ecologist from Más Madrid. To whom it corresponds to hold in the next legislature the honorary title of leader of the opposition to Ayuso. The moderate and environmentalist left, led by Mónica García, is the one who has captured the attention of the progressive electorate less heeled than United We Can and less focused than the PSOE.

Here comes another devastating fact, More Madrid has beaten the PSOE in 83 municipalities of the region when just two years ago the Socialists almost doubled those of the party founded by Íñigo Errejón.

Behind this disaster is Moncloa’s greed. Engine room greed from which you orchestrated the motion of censure of Murcia that, rather than taking control of that community from the PP, it sought to give wings to Citizens. Injecting it with an extra political weight so as not to have to depend solely on United We Can when it comes to seeking national pacts in the Congress of Deputies. A betrayal of the investiture bloc that allowed Pedro Sánchez to govern Spain.

From the outside, they will blame the defeat on the erratic campaign and the little pull of his candidate, Ángel Gabilondo. But in the Within the PSOE, glances point to Sánchez and his chief of staff, and head strategist, Iván Redondo. And there seems to be a rush to try to tackle this crisis. In principle, Sánchez was scheduled to meet the plenary of the Executive of the PSOE next week. Specifically on Monday. But in view of the discomfort and the palace intrigues, it has finally been called for tomorrow at 5:00 p.m.

Both Sánchez and Redondo will resist, no doubt, but they will come out bruised. His leadership is questioned at the gates, among others, of the socialist primaries in Seville to elect a candidate for the Junta de Andalucía and where Sánchez’s plans have been clashing for years with those of the former regional president Susana diaz. The PSOE barely has regional references beyond the Valencian Ximo Puig. And that absence of strong barons hides a huge problem.

And it doesn’t end there. It remains to be seen what toll his betrayed partners make the Prime Minister pay. Although the hardest has been given by the polls, aligning him with the losing orange of Ciudadanos, who now directly fights not to disappear as a political species.

