The announcement of the hit with Yaya Touré, with a declaration by the Ivorian and all, makes the 37-year-old player the great asset of Luiz Roberto Leven Siano for Vasco’s presidential election, scheduled for the end of this 2020. That’s right, planned. The election is not even scheduled yet and, as usual, emotions are already taking over the cross-Maltese news.

Vasco’s policy will return to live tense and hot moments in the coming months (Photo: Luiza Sá / Lancepress!)

Photo: Lance!

In fact, not even the direct election is confirmed yet. Although already approved by the club’s Deliberative Council, this change in the bylaws needs to be endorsed (which should not be a problem) at the General Assembly to be convened. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent demand for social isolation, there is still no forecast. Apart from the controversial list of partners …

So far, candidates Leven Siano, Fred Lopes and Luis Manuel Rebelo Fernandes have declared themselves. Julio Brant is due to confirm his third candidacy soon. Current president, Alexandre Campello has not yet confirmed whether he will seek re-election. Other groups also move. It is natural that, from now on, the electoral news will gain strength.

– I think I’ve done a lot for Vasco’s policy, modesty aside. I’m trying to get people to deconstruct the image to discuss the project. It will be project discussion. So far, I haven’t seen a competitor’s project. It is even unusual. All political actors who present themselves as competitors have been in politics for a long time. I find it very strange that they have not submitted a project. I, who am not (of politics), presented – pinned, in contact with THROW!. And concluded:

– I hope that Vasco makes the best choice for Vasco. Our project is getting the world’s attention – you know.

Whether overkill or not, Yaya Touré’s image and curriculum are a draw. Little known in Basque politics until recently, Leven Siano rang the bell: the dispute started for real.

– I see myself as a candidate who tried to do his homework. Mainly looking for the financial solution, I am clear conscience that I am doing the best I can – he added.

See too:

The medallions that could strengthen Brazilian clubs