“Without a vaccine, contact with older adults should remain restricted as much as possible. I know it is difficult and loneliness is depressing. But lives are at stake, ”said Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, two weeks ago in an interview with Bild. “Children and young people will soon have more freedom of movement than the elderly and people with pre-existing diseases,” he clarified.

Many of the measures taken by states around the world to slow the advance of the coronavirus involve some curtailing of individual freedoms. Some are mild, such as canceling mass events. Others are more extreme, such as Jordan’s confinement, that for a period came to prohibit the population from going outside to do basic shopping.

It is logical. The virus spreads through interpersonal contact, so there is no way to avoid mass contagion without restricting freedom of movement. This is accepted by all societies, even the most democratic ones. But the tacit contract is that the restrictions are going to be temporary and limited. Especially those that violate essential rights.

The problem is that Everything indicates that SARS-CoV-2 did not come to visit, but came to stay. That implies that, until there is a vaccine, the threat will remain latent, especially for the vulnerable population. Around 80% of those killed by Covid-19 in the world are over 65 years old, so there is no doubt that they are the most exposed people.

“We will have to learn to live with the virus for many months, probably until next year,” said Von der Leyen in the note with the German newspaper. His prognosis is optimistic. Many specialists believe that it takes at least 18 months for a vaccine to be available to the entire world population. Does that mean older adults should remain isolated until the end of next year?

“I think they will not be able to remain confined for a long time. Many of them can start depressive processes and their health can seriously deteriorate. A human phenomenon constitutes a system whose modifications in one area generate effects in all other dimensions. From this logic, the solutions that we think must contemplate the impacts in all areas. Thus, isolation as a preventive measure cannot neglect the other dimensions that are at stake, the affective, psychological, social, gender, economic and environmental, but all at the same time, and that’s the really difficult thing, “he told Infobae Analía Abt, graduated in Social Anthropology from the National University of Rosario and has a master’s degree in Anthropology from Medicine and International Health.

Governments are faced with a very complex dilemma. On the one hand, they have the duty and the need to take care of the health of the population. On the other, they should respect the right of people to decide how they want to live..

Many older men and women, who are no longer working, may prefer to stay home for as long as necessary, to minimize the chance of getting it. But There are more than a few who, with more than 70 years of age, are socially and occupationally active, and are not willing to stop being indefinitely, even knowing that they are at risk. For them, life is much more than breathing, and it is inseparable from doing and sharing with others.

Between protection and coercion

The debate about how to articulate these conflicting objectives is going through many countries at the moment, when the strict measures of confinement begin to relax. In some, governments are prioritizing the mission to protect, forgetting individual liberties. In others, attempts to go in that direction sparked strong social reactions.

Serbia is one of the most radical examples. Until mid-April, those over 65 were under a quasi-house arrest regime. They could only go out once a week to stock up on food and other things they might need, but on a very limited schedule, very early in the morning. Days ago, they were enabled to go out up to three times, to walk and take a breath.

“It seems strange to focus on the ‘old men’ as if they were a single identifiable group. There is a definition problem: what is the threshold that makes an old person? Pointing to the elderly seems pretty crude, and medicine has already stopped categorizing people according to their chronological age. Perhaps a better, fairer and more scientifically valid policy would be to advise the ‘vulnerable’ to maintain tighter control. This has the advantage that it places more emphasis on the individual using good judgment and self-control in a way that is more consistent with personal autonomy, which seems preferable to a policy directed at a whole category of people that is rather poorly defined and arbitrary ”, argued the philosopher Simon Woods, professor of bioethics at Newcastle University, in dialogue with Infobae.

In Argentina, the Buenos Aires City government tried to go down a Serbian-like path. Since Monday, before going out into the street – they are not allowed to go out just for the sake of buying essential goods – those over 70 are obliged to notify the authorities, who then grant them a permit with a validity of 48 hours.

The measure generated so much rejection among the affected population that the Government clarified that it will not force compliance. In fact, the resolution does not stipulate any type of sanction, which makes it voluntary in practice. But it is illustrative of how the fight against the pandemic is being tackled in the country.

The clearest sign that this is the dominant view in Argentine politics was the support of President Alberto Fernández, whose party is in opposition to the Buenos Aires government. “Do not take this as an offense or an attack on freedom, but as a way of taking care of them, the State is taking care of them”he said in an interview.

No one disputes it, the objective of these measures is to protect the most vulnerable citizens. But it is fallacious that they do not violate freedom. The contradiction is undeniable and the most transparent thing is to accept it. To take care you have to limit. What citizens should decide is how much freedom they are willing to give up to be protected.

“Governments can solve this dilemma in various ways. One of them is paternalism: restricting an individual’s right to decide how to live in order to preserve that individual’s life. Another is the protection of others: restricting an individual’s right to decide how to live to preserve the lives of others.. I believe that the protection policies of others are preferable from the moral point of view, although paternalism can sometimes be moral. I think if you take the risks that your decision implies, and these risks only concern yourself, then the government should let you decide, even if the risks include death, “he told Infobae Russell DiSilvestro, professor, Department of Philosophy, Sacramento State University.

A very similar debate ensued in France. Announcing that activity would resume on May 11, President Emmanuel Macron stated: “We will ask the most vulnerable people, the elderly, the severely disabled and the chronically ill, to remain confined even after May 11, at least initially ”.

Faced with the anger that the message generated in part from public opinion, the Elysium released a written clarification last Saturday. “The President does not want there to be discrimination between citizens after May 11 in the context of a gradual relaxation of the containment measures, and will appeal to the individual responsibility of the people, ”said the statement.

It was another clear example of citizens reminding politics that they cannot neglect the impact of health decisions on their rights. Something that not only leaders forget, but also many epidemiologists and public health experts who advise governments.

Before Macron softened his posture, Jean-François Delfraissy, who chairs the scientific committee that advises him, had been forceful in an exposition before the Senate. “We will have 18 million people out of quarantine who are at risk of becoming infected and developing a serious form of coronavirus. (For them) we will continue with the quarantine“, said. “Perhaps, while we wait for a preventive drug,” he replied when asked how long.

“Normally, I am on the side of those who claim the right to live their lives as they see fit and I have a bias in favor of the right of the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions to continue their lives in public. I have built my career around the claim that it is irrational to strive to live in a way that maximizes health at the price of limiting well-being in other spheres of life. Having said that, the Covid-19 poses dangers to others. All public policies recognize some limits to individual free choice when behavior poses serious threats to others.. By going to a crowded place or socializing with your grandchildren, anyone can spread a very serious illness, ”said Robert Veatch, professor emeritus of medical ethics at the KIE Institute at Georgetown University, consulted by Infobae.

These discussions are also present in the UK, albeit in a more disorderly way. Internment in intensive care and the subsequent convalescence of Prime Minister Boris Johnson plunged the government into deep confusion..

The confinement ends on May 7 and it is not clear if it will be extended, or under what conditions. Nor what will happen to older adults. A minister consulted outside the microphone by The Mirror said that the public was going to have to get used to the idea of ​​”not being able to see grandma for 18 months”. Another cabinet member said that “people don’t want to be the reason that grandma or grandpa got sick,” but clarified: “This will become more difficult the longer it takes, and I doubt they may be too many months behind the scenes. the rest”.

It is true that when asked at a press conference, Patrick Vallance, head of the government’s group of scientific advisers, minimized the possibility of making such a drastic decision. “The objective is not to segregate certain groups”, he claimed. We will have to wait a few weeks to see what is the chosen path.

The truth is that one of the few world leaders who firmly expressed a different position than many of her peers was Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany, where some of the strictest isolation measures have already begun to be relaxed. “Locking up our elders as a way out of normality is unacceptable from an ethical and moral point of view”, he claimed.

“I think that under normal circumstances the state should not have the power to decide people’s priorities. But these are not normal circumstances, so we have to think more carefully about what is morally permissible and what is not. Most confinements aim to limit interpersonal contact to people in the same household. This prevents elderly people living apart from their children and grandchildren from seeing them, which could prevent some from seeing their relatives for the last time.. That is inhumane and, I think, unjustified. A better approach would be to allow people to visit older relatives, as long as they stay on-site, and as long as everyone understands the dangers that this entails. So people could make their own decisions about the risk they want to take, “he told Infobae the philosopher James Stacey Taylor, professor of applied ethics at The College of New Jersey.

“And I think that the older active, who are in good health and continue to work and socialize, should be treated just like anyone else -continuous-. Here I see the government acting more as a coordinating agent than imposing values ​​on its citizens. Of course, if they are at risk, measures should be taken to help mitigate it, such as offering them special shopping hours. ”

The consequences of freedom

If the consumption of alcohol is legal, without any type of limit, but it is prohibited to drive drunkIt is because everyone accepts that freedoms are curtailed when they put others in danger. If someone gets drunk they only expose themselves. But, if you drive a car in that state, you become a threat to others.

For that reason, it is evident that the State must restrict to the maximum the freedom of movement of those who are infected with the virus. Because if they come into contact with other people, they can infect them, with the dramatic effects that this can have on their health.

But if someone is 80 years old or has a disease that makes them more vulnerable to the effects of the coronavirus, but they are not infected, in principle he only puts himself at risk. So why, if you are allowed to drink or smoke, you would not be allowed to go outside and build relationships with others, when the only consequence would be getting sick.

“Human health, whether that of a person or a population, always implies a social dimension insofar as it needs others. If we apply this reasoning to the risk that I assume as an older adult supposedly individually in the context of the pandemic, we see that the answer does not change: others will have to take charge of my health and care if I am infected. Here we find again the social dimension of my decisions, in addition to the contagions that it may generate, which also lead us to the dimension of responsibility and collective health. The hypothesis of false individual risk carries high social riskAbt said.

One of the arguments of those who demand restrictions for the members of the risk groups is that are more likely to develop severe symptoms, requiring hospitalization and intensive care. So if thousands go out and catch it, the health system could collapse.. In this scenario, the danger is that people end up dying with Covid-19 or other pathologies that, with due attention, could have been saved.

“In my work in bioethics, I have spent a lot of time attacking the morally suspicious behavior of doctors who act in a paternalistic way, corrupting health insurance for their own benefit,” said Veatch. But I have been touched by the stories of doctors, and especially those of low-paid nurses, who make huge sacrifices to try to save patients. We all owe these heroes the obligation to minimize the danger they will face in caring for the sick. The least people can do is make a good faith effort to avoid exposing themselves to the virus.. Since the elderly pose an even greater risk, they have a higher obligation to avoid imposing an extra burden on them. ”

This reveals the complexity of the decisions that governments have to make, which must weigh competing interests and objectives. And answer a question that does not usually have an exhaustive answer: how much sacrifice is justified asking a certain group for the benefit of the common good.

The duration of the measurements is key at this point. It is one thing to ask a person to stay a month or two at home. Another very different thing is to pretend it for a year or more, particularly when it comes to people who are in the final stretch of their lives..

“Asking anyone to ‘give up’ any year of their life is serious business,” DiSilvestro said. However, if Adam were the only person on the planet, asking him to ‘resign’ the following year of his life by staying at home is less serious than asking him to ‘resign’ that year dying from the virus. Moving from paternalism to the protection of others multiplies this. It is very serious to ask Adam to ‘give up’ his last year of life by staying inside, but if that allows Eve not to ‘give up’ her last year dying from the virus, it is probably worth it.. Therefore, one way to frame things is to ask: what policies ask more people to ‘give up’ more years of their lives, and how do they ask them to ‘give up’ those years? ”

There are countries that have the “advantage” of not being in these dilemmas. When his attempts to hide the outbreak failed and he decided to act, China was able to choose the way it considered most effective in curbing the spread without the need to worry about respecting the rights of its citizens.. It is evident that this makes it much easier to contain an epidemic – although it is not clear if it did.

Coordinating a response that encompasses the population as a whole is much more difficult in democratic countries. It is the price of freedom. But most societies pay with pleasure, because they consider that it is better to live with it than without it, despite its risks.

This is why a truly democratic society should at least leave paternalism aside. If governments consider it necessary to cut freedoms to avoid a greater evil, they should openly recognize it, not hide it with euphemisms. And the measures should be justified in the need to protect most of the potential negative consequences of certain individual actions, not in the supposed duty of taking care of people of themselves, as if they were infants.

On the other hand, citizens should have the possibility to bear the consequences of the freedom they demand. If older people or those with other health complications contract the virus and become seriously ill as a result of knowingly exposing themselves to the risk they are taking, they should consider to what extent it makes sense that they contribute to the collapse of the health system..

This is what happens in the Netherlands, where many patients with a negative prognosis choose to receive palliative care instead of going to an intensive care room to be connected to an artificial respirator. It is not just a form of solidarity with those who may be more likely to survive. It is also a way to decide on a gentler death, without going through a highly invasive treatment such as intubation.

“As someone who believes in the virtues of health care provided by the State, I have a bias that leads me to think that everyone has the right to equal access to the best health care. But that does not mean that each citizen is entitled to the same package of resources as anyone. Furthermore, individuals have certain powers to decide for themselves, for example, by signing legally valid denials of treatment. The appeal of this approach is that it compels individuals to weigh the consequences of their actions and pay the price for those consequences, ”Woods concluded.