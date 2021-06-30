The Elder Scrolls 6 is just in the design phase, according to Bethesda

While Xbox and Bethesda had a pretty solid conference during E3 2021, it’s undeniable that a lot of gamers were left waiting for news on ‌The Elder Scrolls 6. This title was introduced in mid-2018 and, since then, little – or nothing – we have known about the new Bethesda project. Unfortunately, the information drought, in addition to the expected release, will last longer than many believed.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Todd howard, Bethesda’s top creative figure, revealed that ‌The Elder Scrolls 6 is barely in the design phase. In other words, it still has several years to go to market. This leads us to assume that when they presented the 2018 teaser, they only had the ideas that allowed them to green light the project. The above should come as no surprise, as their efforts are focused on developing Starfield.

And speaking of Starfield, whose launch is scheduled for November 11, 2022, its graphics engine will also make The Elder Scrolls 6 possible. This is great news internally, as it means that it will not be necessary to create a development tool from zero. In addition, from the statements that Howard himself left us after the E3 2021 conference, Starfield is a kind of “‌Skyrim in space”. It is evident, then, that may share certain technologies.

“It’s good to think that The Elder Scrolls 6 is still in a design phase. We’re reviewing the technology: ‘Is this going to allow us to create the things that we want to do in this title?’ Each game will have a new suite of technology, so with The Elder Scrolls 6 there will be some additions to Creation Engine 2 that are required. “

When can we play The Elder Scrolls 6? It’s hard to set dates right now, but it is unlikely to happen before 2024 And we are being very optimistic. The reality is that everything will depend on when they conclude the development of Starfield. Once the space adventure is over, you can fully focus on the next RPG. Hopefully, yes, the long wait is worth it. The good news is that Xbox Game Pass will not be short of games to enjoy.

