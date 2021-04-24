The Eldense and the At. Saguntino conclude their match at Municipal Nuevo Pepico Amat without goals (0-0)

04/24/2021 at 11:33 PM CEST

The match played this Saturday at the Municipal Nuevo Pepico Amat and who faced the Eldense and to Saguntino it ended with a scoreless draw between the two contenders. The Eldense came with the desire to return to the path of victory after losing the last game against the Alzira by a score of 2-1. Regarding the visiting team, the At. Saguntino he won in his fief 1-0 his last match in the tournament against the Elche Ilicitano. After the result obtained, the Eldense team is first after the end of the match, while Saguntino is sixth.

During the first period there were no goals by any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

In the second half both the Eldense and the Saguntino they were able to take the victory but finally, the points were distributed between both teams (0-0).

The coaches made all possible changes. By the Eldense jumped off the bench Khalok, Rodriguez, Alfonso Campos, Riki Y Litri replacing Ivan Forte, Dani Cara, Pruden, Oscar Diaz Y Ortuño, while the changes of the visiting team were Farmhouse, Esteve, Duco, Lois Y Junior, who jumped into the field for Borja Tárrega, Ubach, Ximo Forner, Jose Carlos Y Spiranelli.

The referee admonished Juanmi Y Ortuño by the Eldense already Spiranelli, Jose Carlos, Kedra Y Squire by the Saguntine team.

With this result, the Eldense is left with 46 points and Saguntino with 37 points.

The next round of the Second Phase of the Third Division will face the Eldense away from home against him Stem, Meanwhile he At. Saguntino will face at home against him CF Intercity.

Data sheetEldense:Alberto, David López, Nacho Porcar, Juanmi, Chavales, Uclés, Iván Forte (Khalok, min.72), Ortuño (Litri, min.80), Óscar Díaz (Riki, min.80), Dani Cara (Rodríguez, min. 72) and Pruden (Alfonso Campos, min.76)At. Saguntino:Kedra, Escudero, Joseja, Ximo Forner (Ducó, min.61), Kike Torrent, Borja Tárrega (Cortijo, min.61), Peque, Spiranelli (Junior, min.84), Ubach (Esteve, min.61), José Carlos (Lois, min.66) and Luis GarcíaStadium:Municipal Nuevo Pepico AmatGoals:0-0