The format created by the NBA to resume the suspended season since last March 12, he left the eight teams that were already mathematically eliminated out of the competition without even playing the remaining eight matches of Regular Season. Some of these teams considered this measure unfair, since they would be without playing from March to December.

As reported by Sam Amick, a journalist for ., these eight franchises would be agreeing to play their own tournament in a friendly way that will help them not lose pace of competition. The games are expected to be televised, and rumors suggest that it would take place either in the city of Houston or in Las Vegas.