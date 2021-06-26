The eight Spanish tennis players for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

06/26/2021 at 3:18 PM CEST

The list of Spanish athletes who will participate in the singles and doubles events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which will be held at the Ariake Tennis Park, from July 24 to August 1, 2021, is already known.

The Spanish delegation will include Garbiñe Muguruza, Carla Suárez, Sara sorribes Y Paula Badosa to contest the women’s individual events, while Pablo Carreño, Alexander Davidovich, Pablo Andújar Y Robert Carballés they will participate in the men’s individual competition.

The couples registered for the doubles tests, under the technical criteria of Anabel Medina Y Sergi Bruguera, captains of the MAPFRE Spanish National Teams of the Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup are: Garbiñe Muguruza / Carla Suarez; Sara sorribes / Paula Badosa; Pablo Carreño / Alexander Davicovich; Y Pablo Andújar / Roberto Carballés.

The list of participants for the mixed doubles test will be confirmed on July 27. The great absence will be Rafa Nadal after the manacorí announced his absence to be able to rest