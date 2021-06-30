The eight proper names for the quarterfinals of the European Championship

06/30/2021 at 1:11 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

With the qualification of England and Ukraine in the last round of the round of 16, the next round of the Eurocup is already set: Switzerland, Spain, Belgium, Italy, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ukraine and England are the eight best teams of the 2021 edition. The competition is leaving many surprises and an unexpected level of excitement, with some covered teams like the Danes, who are playing an excellent game.

Although they have fallen combined with the poster of favorites like Germany, France, Portugal or the Netherlands, some are kept as Spain, Belgium, Italy or England, which have a great string of talented players. Names such as Pedri, Damsgaard or Zinchenko, among others, have established themselves as the most prominent figures in the tournament.

The list of proper names for the quarterfinals is as follows:

STEVEN ZUBER

Switzerland has crept into the top eight teams in Europe after banishing the main candidate for the title, the reigning world champion and European runner-up, Didier Deschamps’ France. The Helvetians had many problems to get the ticket, ranking third in Group A just behind Italy and Wales, but they exhibited great personality in the round of 16 and were even able to overcome an adverse 1-3 against the Gauls. The penalty lottery was expensive: Sommer stopped Mbappé’s launch and left France on the road.

One of the main people responsible for this great image of Switzerland is Steven Zuber, who has been uncovered as the best assistant of the tournament. He did not participate in the debut against Wales and started from the bench in the defeat against Italy, but consolidated against Turkey assisting in the three goals and was capital in the victory over France with another one in Seferovic’s opening goal. The Eintracht Frankfurt player is Vladimir Petkovic’s main offensive weapon.

PEDRI

Luis Enrique’s Spain has overcome a somewhat turbulent start and has achieved its ticket to the quarterfinals exhibiting a great version against the world runner-up, Luka Modric’s Croatia. With ten goals in the last two games (5-0 against Slovakia and 5-3 against the Balkans), the Spaniards are just one goal away from matching their best scoring record at the Euro Cups. The cap is at 12, in the 2008 and 2012 editions, when champions came out.

The FC Barcelona midfielder, Pedri, is being one of the great references of the selection in the medullary, along with Sergio Busquets. The canary, occupying the left interior, is the differential footballer and main game generator: the player with the most good passes finishes in the last third (114). At 18 years old, personality and leadership skills are setting the pace for the national team at this European Championship.

Pedri is a fixed for Luis Enrique in the Eurocopa

| .

ROMELU LUKAKU

Belgium suffered against the reigning European champions, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, in the round of 16, but for the moment they are meeting expectations: after reaching the semifinals of the last World Cup in Russia 2018 and remaining in the quarterfinals of Euro 2016, Those of Roberto Martínez, who will not be able to count on Eden Hazard due to injury, seek to go one step further and confirm the potential of this great generation of footballers. Kevin De Bruyne, Lukaku, Carrasco or Mertens are the coach’s main weapons to fight Italy.

Inter forward Romelu Lukaku is the Belgian side’s top scorer with three goals in four games. His physical exuberance, back game and scoring ability are giving Belgium a constant threat to the rival. Champion of Calcio with Inter, the forward is the most decisive profile in the last meters of the Belgian attack.

LEONARDO SPINAZZOLA

Italia was intractable during the group stage with three wins and no goals against. With 31 games without losing his back, something that had not been achieved since 1939, those of Roberto Mancini they had some difficulties to get rid of Austria and were forced to resort to an intense extension to get a ticket to the quarterfinals. The Italians conceded their first goal after more than 1,000 minutes unbeaten and doubts loom before a very dangerous Belgium.

The renewal of Italy in the last two years has been total and one of the most important players in Mancini’s scheme is Spinazzola. The full back, who acts as a lane in a three-center system, is a constant threat and his physical deployment is giving Italy many resources and variants in the offensive phase. His ability to reach the baseline and crack the rival defensive line with incursions to the back of the side are catapulting him as one of the best full-backs in the competition.

PATRIK SCHICK

The Czech Republic has been one of the great surprises of the round of 16 after unseating the Netherlands with a good level of play. After being the third in contention in the group of England and Croatia, the Czechs prevailed over Frank de Boer’s approach and certified their presence among the eight best teams and They will face the other revelation of the tournament: Kasper Hjulmand’s Denmark.

The Czech team has one of the trendiest players in the tournament, Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick. The former AS Roma has emerged as a great scorer and registers four goals in four games and is only one away from equaling Cristiano at the top of the table. It is also just one goal away from match Milan Baros as the Czech Republic’s top scorer in major tournaments and three others to sneak into the top 10 of all-time scorers for the Czech national team.

Schick celebrates the first of his two goals

| .

MIKKEL DAMSGAARD

Denmark is undoubtedly one of the best teams out of the big favorites. Without their big star, Christian Eriksen, the Danes have shown a great version in the game since the second match at this Euro and it is one of the most dangerous blocks in the final phase. The thrashing against Russia and Wales have made us forget the painful defeats against Finland in the debut and Belgium after taking the lead.

The Danes have a long list of names, but the player that is attracting the most attention from the big European clubs is Damsgaard’s. The winger has shown a large overflow capacity and brilliant decision making in the last third. He has good handling and a deadly shot from mid range and is the perfect complement to Poulsen and Braithwaite in the Danish attack.

OLEKSANDR ZINCHENKO

Ukraine has taken advantage of its second life and already has the ticket for the quarterfinals. Shevchenko’s men entered the final round as the worst of the best thirds and they did not miss the opportunity: after a vibrant duel against Sweden, the Ukrainians tipped the balance in the last minute of overtime and will face England.

On the Ukrainian side, his captain, Zinchenko, stands out above all. The youngest captain in the history of the national team is the main architect of the classification: scored the first goal and assisted in the second and final, starting from the right side, but doing tasks typical of a midfielder. The Manchester City player is the most talented player on the Ukrainian side.

RAHEEM STERLING

England beat Germany at Wembley in historic revenge and secured their ticket to the quarterfinals. Away from British soil, Gareth Southgate’s men will face dangerous Ukraine. The great objective is to pass the tie and become strong again in the English temple, where the semifinals and the final will be played, to take the title. England, with excellent stretches of play and a great wardrobe, is the only team that has not yet fitted into this European Championship.

With a less decisive Kane going to door, Sterling has emerged as the most decisive player in the British team. Three of the four goals the team has scored in the tournament bear his name. After a low end to the season at Manchester City, the winger has taken stripes on the Southgate board and is currently England’s fittest offensive player..