The NBA made official last Thursday the date on which the season suspended by the coronavirus will resume on March 12. As of July 31, 22 of the 30 franchises will fight for the champion ring of this 2019-20 edition. The remaining eight are those teams that no longer had a chance to qualify for the playoffs, and therefore their season has ended. These teams are:

– Golden State Warriors: Western Conference

In its first year in San Francisco, GSW has suffered an injury-ridden season, and has been without its top stars. That is why, with the worst record of the season (15-50), they are already preparing for the next course. Their first objective is to get the No. 1 pick of the Draft, with which they will try to select Anthony Edwards.

– Minnesota Timberwolves: Western Conference

Despite having one of the best starts in the entire league last October, a disastrous losing streak sentenced the Timberwolves. The most positive thing of the season for them has been the signing of D’Angelo Russell in the winter market, after agreeing to a transfer with the Warriors by Andrew Wiggins.

Karl Anthony-Towns welcomes his friend D’Angelo Russell to @Timberwolves. #LosNBAFreaks pic.twitter.com/L8GZwqhRw4 – #LosNBAFreaks (@losnbafreaks) February 7, 2020

– Charlotte Hornets: Eastern Conference

The franchise owned by Michael Jordan has once again come to fruition for a season in no man’s land. The Hornets are 10th with a record of 23 wins and 42 losses, leaving them far from the top spots in the Draft lottery. The rebuilding project in Charlotte is still going uphill.

– Chicago Bulls: Eastern Conference

Perhaps the most disappointing team of the current season. With a roster of young players but with star potential (Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen, Wendell Carter Jr, Coby White …), the Bulls looked like they were finally going to be able to compete for the last playoff spots. However, for another year, they have remained in the lower eastern zone.

– New York Knicks: Eastern Conference

The Knicks once again with a year to forget. Things started badly when they failed to sign any of the stars they wanted in the past Free Agency: not Durant, not Irving, not Kawhi Leonard. However, additions like those of Julius Randle and Bobby Portis, and the choice of RJ Barrett in the Draft, it seemed like the light was finally showing at the end of the tunnel. Nothing could be further from the truth.

– Detroit Pistons: Eastern Conference

Blake Griffin’s physical problems throughout the season have not let the Pistons compete this year with their top star. Added to this is an empty performance by Andre Drummond. Much double-double but little impact on the game. Drummond himself was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers at the winter market, perhaps the best news of the year for the Michigan franchise.

– Atlanta Hawks: Eastern Conference

The Hawks have followed a dynamic very similar to that of the Timberwolves. A good start to the season with Trae Young leading, but a tremendous slump that sentenced them long before the March 12 stoppage due to the coronavirus. The incorporation of Clint Capela, the highlight of his 2019/20 campaign.

– Cleveland Cavaliers: Eastern Conference

LeBron James’ departure two summers ago continues to plague the Ohio franchise. The Cavs, despite having a good future base with Collin Sexton, Darius Garland and the newly incorporated Andre Drummond, are unable to find the key to return to compete for the NBA playoffs.