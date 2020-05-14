Ledigos de la Cueza (Palencia) is a small municipality of less than 70 inhabitants about six kilometers from the tiny Calzadilla (40 inhabitants). In the 12th century the powerful Order of Santiago decided to found a hospital for pilgrims on the Jacobean route halfway between the two nuclei, which would eventually become a great monastery. French walkers and nobles were its main users, which led them to call it the Abbey of the Great Knight. Today there is not a single stone left of all that. Its last remains were demolished in 2006. This, and seven other buildings and historical landscapes, appear on the so-called Black List of the Hispania Nostra association, which includes the monuments that have been destroyed or seriously modified in recent years. But they are not the only ones: the association calculates that there are currently more than 900 in danger (Red List), many of them declared assets of cultural interest (BIC); that is, with the maximum legal protection.

Move the cursor from left to right to see the information / Monastery of Santa María de las Tiendas (HISPANIA NOSTRA)

In 2006, before the complete state of ruin of the monastery-hospital of Santa María de las Tiendas, its owners collapsed a building that is cited for the first time on August 4, 1182, when Alfonso VII exempted it from taxes. In the 19th century it was still open, and directed by the order of Santiago, but after the confiscation of 1835 it passed into private hands and was converted into a farm. “Yes, they threw everything away,” explains Jesús Evilio Dujo, deputy mayor of Ledigos. “You could not enter because it was on private property. They demolished him because he was very bad and could cause misfortune and that also had a church. Now there is a lot ”, he explains. The monastery lacked legal protection.

The list of Hispania Nostra not only reflects the demolished monuments, but also those whose surroundings have been distorted by nearby buildings, which has led them to lose their unique character. The association, for example, highlights what it describes as the “great shame for the image of conservation of Spanish heritage”: the construction in 2009 of the Municipal Center for Exhibitions and Congresses of Ávila, close to the medieval city. “This brutal folly”, has an area of ​​20,000 square meters, which “forever detracts from the beautiful and world-famous vision of the walls.” “This sign of the identity of Ávila, a world heritage city, is a universal reference. It is the best preserved medieval site in Spain and the only Christian military that is preserved in Europe as it was built. ” The impact, continues Hispania Nostra, “is atrocious and destroys the historical view maintained for centuries.”

Sources from the Ávila City Council disagree with this opinion. “You cannot fossilize a city. The municipal center is very far from the northern canvas [de la muralla]. It was built in stone to blend in with the environment, it has numerous awards and won even an international competition from the Museum of Modern Art in New York. “Municipal officials also complain that” when designing urban planning, nobody claims anything and when the works begin is when the complaints are made. “The City Council claims that the complaints against the patrimony are never anonymous, because” defenselessness “is caused.” Hispania Nostra took a totally deformed photo of reality [incluida en este artículo]. It was done from a very forced angle. The reality is that the general vision of the walls has not changed or been disturbed, because the municipal center is in a deep hole. His profile remains the same, as it has for centuries, from Los Cuatro Postes or from the Valladolid highway, “defends the municipality of Avila.

Something similar happened to the hermitage of Guía, in Jerez, built in 1675 on a hermitage of the VIII. This building still stands, but in 2014 it suffered “an urban attack,” says Hispania Nostra, since blocks of buildings with 10 heights that house almost 200 floors were built around it. The Ateneo de Jerez called various associations and people related to heritage to try to avoid it. They concluded that it was “an atrocity”. It was no use. José Manuel Simancas, president of the athenaeum, remembers that, in addition, the construction company went bankrupt and one of the blocks was half built. “Why this monstrosity? Not at all. To destroy a traditional landscape of Jerez that even painters of the XIV reflected in their paintings for their beauty. Of course, as if it were the curse of Tutankhamun, of all the apartments only three were sold. Now the building is abandoned, without windows and a calamity after the promoters’ suspension of payments. What a disaster! “

Move the cursor from left to right to see the information / Casa de los Godos (HISPANIA NOSTRA)

Some restorations, sustains Hispania Nostra, have also destroyed the “essential values” of some monuments, although these remain. This is the case of the Pico de Velasco or Los Godos house in Carasa (Cantabria). It was a quadrangular stone building, with two floors and a hipped roof from the 17th century. But in 2014, and due to its poor condition, the owners turned it, says the association, “into something absolutely unrecognizable.” The heritage defense association maintains that the builders seem to have “forgotten the history and idiosyncrasy of the property and omitted all the fundamental visions of knowledge and behavior of a traditional construction. The performance is completely unbalanced in relation to the old building, which takes a back seat and irreversibly alters its essential values ​​”.

The mayor of Carasa, José Luis Trueba, points out that the work on the Godos house was carried out “years ago” with the approval of the Cantabria Regional Planning Commission. “The building was very bad, that is the truth, without a roof and with the walls in very bad condition. Its owners asked for permission to reform it and, when we had all the favorable technical reports, we granted the building license. I do not have much more than say”.

In 2008 the demolition of the Heras barracks in Ceuta began, built between 1751 and 1771. It was the place where the exiles were confined and it was “one of the oldest buildings” in the city “and the only testimony of the time of the prison “. It was built around “a great central homeland and was the work of the captain of engineers Pedro Brozas y Garay”, who then went to San Agustín (Florida) where, in 1756. he reformed the fort of San Marcos, “masterpiece of architecture military”.

Move the cursor from left to right to see the information / Las Heras Headquarters, in Ceuta (HISPANIA NOSTRA / JOAQUÍN SÁNCHEZ)

The urban planning services of the city recall that the urban planning commission gave the go-ahead to the demolition respecting some elements. In the minutes of that meeting – in which representatives of the city, the Ministry of Culture, the Institute of Ceutí Studies and the Council of Architects, among others – participated, there was a wide debate on the demolition. Finally, it was agreed to demolish it, but keeping only the so-called Rationalist pavilion. The promised headquarters for the Guardia Civil, which justified the destruction of the historic building, was never built.

In Úbeda, in 2014, and despite political and citizen protests, the model prison was demolished, except for its facade. Now there is an empty lot. It was the work of Juan Moreno Rus, and its construction began in 1927. It was a large nave in the shape of a T with lateral pavilions separated by patios. It was designed in a Neo-Mudejar style and combines brick with stone plastered on a stone foundation. A spokeswoman for the Consistory stated that the building, when it was demolished, was not the responsibility of the municipality, but of Penitentiary Institutions, which depends on the Ministry of the Interior, which was the one that made the decision to throw it down. The Úbeda Association for Culture expressed in 2014 “its sorrow and perplexity at the demolition” and assured that the facade was saved “due to local pressure”.

For its part, the Subdelegation of the Government of Jaén explains to EL PAÍS that the building no longer belongs to Penitentiary Institutions, but that its property was transferred to the Ministry of Finance after its demolition. “It is no longer ours. We do not know more, but we have heard that there is nothing planned. Perhaps in the Treasury …”.

In Manzanares (Ciudad Real), on Calle Empedrada number 8, the so-called Carnicería house was built, a building that responded to the canons of vernacular La Mancha architecture with more than two centuries old, consisting of a cave, ground floor and the first floor with three wrought iron balconies and a second floor topped by a wooden spoiler ”. It was flanked “by the highest concentration of protected buildings in the town, included in the catalog of protected assets of the municipal planning plan and in the municipal archaeological chart. It was “an inseparable urban and historical unit” with the rest of the traditional buildings. The local association Restaura Manzanares demanded that it not be demolished. Their request fell on deaf ears in 2008.

The councilor for Urban Planning and Heritage of Manzanares, Isabel Díaz-Benito, explains that her municipality is “one of the few cities that has had a Catalog of Spaces and Protected Goods since 2016, where all the elements to protect and preserve are collected.” “The disappearance of the Butcher’s house was at the time a clear mistake [2006-2008] that should have been avoided, but Manzanares is not a city that does not take care of its heritage. “And it lists the current restoration of the portico of the parish of the Assumption, the Molino Grande, the house of Josito or the tower of Larios,” We are tremendously scrupulous with heritage issues in collaboration with the Provincial Commission for Heritage and Culture, which assists us and authorizes interventions in protected elements “

On March 31 of last year, the demolition of the Counts of Benahavís mansion in Malaga began, despite being stopped by a court and by neighborhood and political protests. It was a building built in 1894 by Eduardo Strachan —author of the famous Calle de Larios— by order of Isabel Loring, countess of Benahavís. In 1923, the mansion housed the headquarters of the Civil Government and, later, was the governor’s residence. At the end of the XX a pension was installed. It occupied a chamfer and had three floors and an attic, “with its traditional Malaga closings and glazed wooden galleries, recessed windows with cast ironwork and a simple door with a molded mouth.” It had architectural protection in the catalog of the Malaga City Council, but it was withdrawn to proceed with its demolition and the construction of an eight-story hotel and attic. Hispania Nostra is forceful in its assessment. “It was lost to complete an urban and speculative operation in the area.”

Move the cursor from left to right to see the information / Mansion of the Countess of Benahavís (HISPANIA NOSTRA / GARCÍA-SANTOS)

The Malaga City Council, for its part, recalls that the lack of protection and subsequent demolition of the mansion – also known as La Mundial – was carried out “with the favorable report of the Andalusian Advisory Council” and with the “support and endorsement of the Prosecutor’s Office Historical Heritage “, after a complaint filed by an individual. The City Council, which wants to remodel the square where it stood, only ordered to keep the facade and the grid in the new building, not yet built.

The City Council insists that a report from the Ministry of Culture held that “the building in the urban fabric had been decontextualized” because “the environment that accompanied it had been changing its urban image” and had lost its “position value” “as axis at the end of the two important roads “, the Caleta de Atarazas and the Atocha corridor.

“The problem,” says Araceli Pereda, president of Hispania Nostra, “is that these are only the monuments that have been denounced by the cultural associations that work with us. The final number, undoubtedly, is much higher.”

A XIII castle in maximum danger



Remains of the Monreal castle, in the province of Toledo. Hispania Nostra

Last day 5, Castillo de Monreal or Carabanchel entered the Red List. It stands on a hill 9 km from Dosbarrios (Toledo). Few remains remain, says Hispania Nostra, of what “must have been an imposing fortress, with a strong wall, a moat and a large parade ground.” It was built, around 1200, during the reign of Alfonso VIII, “with masonry and lime and sand mortar.”

Only the northeast corner remains in an acceptable state of conservation, with a remarkable height. Two openings stand out on the external face of the north side, in what would be the second floor of the building. On the east side a semi-circular tower still stands. Inside they stand out, attached to the north cloth, two parallel rooms covered by barrel vaults.

It has been declared a Site of Cultural Interest (BIC), but “the progressive deterioration of the walled area, as well as of the interior vaulted rooms” may lead to “its definitive disappearance”, which would lead it to enter the Black List. The last and final.

