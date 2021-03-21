The eight keys of the income statement for those affected by an ERTE

Workers who in 2020 have been affected by a temporary employment regulation file (ERTE) must take into account some peculiarities when submitting your 2020 income tax return, the campaign of which begins on April 7.

The fact of having more than one payer, the possible errors made by the State Public Employment Service (SEPE) in the payment of benefits or the withholdings applied can have important consequences in the declaration. These are some keys.

Why is the income tax return different for those affected by an ERTE?

Because the workers who have been affected by an ERTE have received a benefit from the SEPE, so that in the year 2020 they have had two payers (your company and the SEPE) for tax purposes.

His tax situation it is the same as that of any worker who has had more than one payer, but different from when there is only one.

What does it mean to have two payers?

That the threshold that requires filing the income statement is lower.

When the taxpayer has a single payer, he is only obliged to file the income statement if his income in the year exceed 22,000 euros, although you can submit it voluntarily if it is below this amount.

When the taxpayer has more than one payer, he is obliged to file a return if he has entered more than 14,000 euros, unless the payments of all payers from the second do not reach 1,500 euros. This is so because some payers are unaware of the credits and withholdings of the others, so it is necessary to adjust the taxation.

Do you have to pay more if you have two payers than if you have one?

No. Taxation is the same, since it depends on the income obtained and not on the number of payers.

So, will the result of the declaration be the same as in other years?

Depends on withholdings that have been practiced. Normally, when a worker has a single employer, he applies withholdings according to his income. However, if you have more than one payer, none of them knows what the total income is, so the withholdings could be excessive or insufficient and this will have to be adjusted in the personal income tax settlement.

In the case of those affected by an ERTE, if the benefits they have received are small, it is likely that the SEPE has barely applied withholdings, so they will have to pay pending taxes with the statement.

And what about deductions?

Family deductions -for large families, dependent ascendants or descendants with disabilities or single-parent families with two children who do not receive an annuity for food- are not affected, since they are linked to registration with Social Security or the collection of benefits.

However, the maternity benefit, charged by women with children under three years of age, is linked to the development of an activity on their own account or for others, so that if it is interrupted by an ERTE or cessation of activity, the requirements to apply it are no longer met.

What happens if there are errors in the SEPE payments?

This is one of the main concerns of many groups and even the Ombudsman has warned of the exceptional situation in which the workers who have received superior ERTE performance to which they corresponded.

According to the Treasury technicians (Gestha), if the SEPE has claimed the refund of the amounts paid improperly and have been returned in 2020, the tax data should be correct and reflect actual income.

On the other hand, if the SEPE has demanded the refund and the refund has been made in 2021, it is possible that the draft does not include the adjustment. In these cases, the taxpayer would have to modify draft to record the actual amounts collected, once the refund has been discounted.

Finally, in cases where the SEPE has not yet claimed the refund at the time of filing the return, the taxpayer has to declare the total income received. Subsequently, once the SEPE requests the refund and the refund is made, the taxpayer may submit a request for rectification of self-assessment to correct the return and, where appropriate, recover the excess taxed amounts.

Is any change in the taxation of this group foreseen?

No. The Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, has insisted that the personal income tax regulations have not changed and that all taxpayers will pay “based on what they have charged, not a euro more nor a euro less “.

What do the experts recommend?

Experts Recommend review all data before confirming the draft, especially those referring to the amounts received from the SEPE and possible returns.