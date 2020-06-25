Video

PARIS (AP) – The Eiffel Tower reopened Thursday after being 104 days inaccessible due to the coronavirus emergency, its longest closure in peacetime.

Tourists were delighted to see the monument open even though other tourist sites remain closed. The Louvre Museum will reopen until July 6.

« It is something very special because the inhabitants of Paris can also enjoy it, » said Annelies Bouwhuis, a 43-year-old tourist from the Netherlands.

« We have seen many inhabitants of Paris enjoying their city, enjoying its parks, without so many tourists, » he added.

The elevator that takes tourists to the top of the 324-meter (1,063-foot) tall tower is still closed, so those who want to enjoy the view have to take the stairs.

Of the three terraces in the tower, only two are open. Those who climbed on Thursday were rewarded with a magnificent view and a pleasant breeze in the summer heat.

« I came first thing in the morning because I know it will be very hot later, » said Sabine Peaufils, a 57-year-old Parisian.

« This is a real pleasure, » he added.

The Eiffel Tower stopped receiving 27 million euros ($ 30 million) during the time it was closed, according to its CEO, Patrick Branco Ruivo.