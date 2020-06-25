Today, and to the rhythm of a little batucada, he returned to activity, although still partially

Paris.- The Eiffel Tower It received tourists again this Thursday after having been closed for more than three months by the pandemic of coronavirus, to which new security measures have been applied to minimize risks.

At the moment, until June 30, it will only be possible to access the second floor and up the stairs, with a fixed up and down route to avoid crossing between people.

At the moment, until June 30, it will only be possible to access the second floor and up the stairs, with a fixed up and down route to avoid crossing between people.

The use of mask it is compulsory from the age of 11 and there are a number of visitors Limited both on its esplanade and on its floors, where signs have also been placed on the ground to invite the safety distance to be respected.

The elevators leading to the second floor will be available again on July 1 and, depending on the health situation, access to the top floor will also be allowed throughout the summer, according to its website.

This has been its longest closure since World War II and its reopening joins that of other prominent tourist spots in the French capital, such as the Musée d’Orsay, which reopened on Tuesday, while the Louvre Museum will do so on next July 6.

During this time, the monument has taken advantage of its symbolism to join the solidarity shows towards health personnel and victims of the virus with the installation, for example, of a luminous sign that a couple of hours at night sent messages of support to those affected. .