The Egyptian cobra, the mystery of the snake that killed Cleopatra

The possibility that an Egyptian cobra quietly awaited the final moment of Cleopatra’s life in a basket of figs is questionable.

The last ruler of the Ptolemaic dynasty in Egypt he decided not to see the fall of his great empire. In the hands of the Romans, collapse was inevitable. Overwhelmed by grief and political anguish, as the myth tells, Cleopatra decided to kill herself with an Egyptian cobra. Almost 2,000 years after his death, the cause of death it has been questioned by various historians.

Egyptian cobra: Cleopatra’s real cause of death?

Photo: Getty Images

There is a record that Cleopatra was a pharaoh scholar in the medical sciences of her empire. In addition to being a powerful ruler, she stood out as a naval commander and linguist, among her various cultural interests for the people under her command. However, the imperial experience did not last long: the Roman occupation ended with it, under Julius Caesar.

Between the political tensions with Rome and the deep deficiencies that the Egyptian Empire already had, it has been historically assumed that Cleopatra took her own life. At the age of 39, in the city of Alexandria, it is said that he took an Egyptian cobra so that, with the poison, he would end his own life. Alternative Roman narratives suggest that poisoned with toxic ointments, to avoid accepting his defeat against Rome.

However, a recent review by the University of Manchester lists it as “impossible”This scenario, according to the BBC. The possibility that the snake was hidden in a basket of figs is metaphorical at best, from the point of view of British scholars. This is the reason.

We suggest: The pharaoh who wanted to be God and shaped the myth of the aliens in Egypt

An unlikely scenario

Image: Getty Images

The probability that an Egyptian cobra rested immutable in a basket full of figs, for the historians in charge of the study, rest on the mythical ground. Given the pressure from the Roman Empire for the pharaoh to give in, it is much more likely that she lost her life in a precocious manner –and not by his own hand.

According to the analysis of the University of Manchester, the Egyptian cobra that stars in the final scene in Cleopatra’s life would have been the big and powerful enough as if to kill the ruler and the two servants who accompanied her. No one could have escaped to the wrath of an enraged serpent of that size.

For this reason, Manchester historians suggest that Cleopatra was murdered in Alexandria, in 30 BC Power struggles, political interests, and Roman military might are more reasonable causalities, under this historical filter, for the death of the last Ptolemaic pharaoh. For the rest, the story of the Egyptian cobra serves as a literary element for the epic of Ancient Egypt.

Keep reading:

The mystery of the ‘Egyptian Mona Lisa’, the masterpiece painted 4,600 years ago

They discover a mummy in Egypt with a golden tongue