the Egret Mini II and its rotating screen recall up to 50 mythical titles

That of resurrecting video consoles or historical video games is still fashionable and we are not going to lie: we love it. Even more so when a series of mythical titles of Taito are recovered in a miniature arcade machine with a rotating screen.

It is a replica, with its typical lever and buttons, of an Egret II arcade machine, popular in the 90s for already having that property of being able to rotate the screen. Not surprisingly, it is about the Egret II Mini And although it is not exactly pocket-sized, it is a replica to use more or less like a current laptop or tablet (due to the dimensions).

Three controls to choose from and 50 legendary titles

If we prefer (or do not know) not to build our own arcade, this new Egret Mini II can be a good solution to satisfy our desire to spend hours on some of those games that stole our afternoons (some, others were not born) and, why not say it, take revenge for so many coins thrown in for it.

The Egret Mini II includes 40 preloaded titles, also having an SD tray to expand the collection (in fact, an SD is included with ten games that support the trackball). The list of confirmed games are as follows:

‘Space Invaders” Lunar Rescue ” Qix ” Elevator Action ” Chack’n Pop ” Bubble Bobble ” Rastan Saga ” Rainbow Islands Extra ” New Zealand Story ” Don Doko Don ” Violence Fight ” Cadash ” Liquid Kids’ ‘Metal Black’ ‘Kaiser Knuckle’ ‘Strike Bowling’ (on SD) ‘Arkanoid’ (on SD) ‘Plump Pop’ (on SD) ‘Syvalion’ (on SD) ‘Cameltry’ (on SD) ‘Arkanoid Returns’ (on SD)

As we can see, there are games as iconic as ‘Space Invaders’ or ‘Arkanoid’, which made us memorize the Taito logo every time they were started. This logo now loads on a screen of 5 inch LCD with a 4: 3 ratio, which with this characteristic of the rotation allows you to play the title in any orientation of the two.

The Egret Mini II can go with some basic controls (a piece with dimensions of 240 x 100 x 48 millimeters) and the trackball, and also additionally the controls are sold with the lever or joystick type, with the direction key . It loads via USB type C and it has both HDMI, 3.5 mm jack and two USB type A ports.

For now we know the prices for Japan. The mini arcade machine per se is based on the 18,678 yen (about 139.83 euros to change), the control with the trackball has a cost of 12,078 yen (90.42 euros to change), the joystick for 3,278 yen (about 24.54 euros to change) and the accessory with the lever worth 8,778 yen (65.71 euros to change). There is also a special launch pack that includes all this in addition to (eye) CDs with soundtracks for about 370 euros to change or about 246.88 euros to change without the joystick and joystick controllers.

Will be available as of March 2, 2022, so there is time to save a little if we are interested. The truth is that the idea is quite attractive for those of us who like these games (especially the idea of ​​playing with the typical lever of arcade games), we even do not care that HD does not sit well with these titles.

