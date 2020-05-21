25% of the workforce in the case of Airbnb. The same in Uber. The layoffs due to the COVID-19 pandemic are having special virulence in the companies of the so-called collaborative economy, until recently the great bets for the future of Silicon Valley, but which now see their income plummet.

With the exception of home delivery of meals -which is experiencing a critical moment precisely because of COVID-19-, the companies that have achieved the most success with this model are closely linked to the transport and tourism sectors, two of the more punished by restrictions on mobility.

“Now I dedicate 70% of the time to food delivery and 30% to passengers, when the reverse is normal,” explains Jeffrey Thomas, who has spent eight years driving for Uber in the San Francisco area. .

For him, this has not only meant a change in the type of activity he carries out, but has been accompanied by a drop in income of up to $ 1,500 per month, since the margins of food delivery are much lower than those of the transport of people.

Like Jeffrey, hundreds of thousands of drivers around the world, who have seen the number of passengers plummet in recent months, are losing a significant portion of their income and some have even stopped driving because they were no longer worth it. or because they could not continue paying the installments of the car.

However, no Uber driver has been fired during this crisis, precisely because the collaborative economy model on which it is based gives them the status of self-employed and not of company employees.

The layoffs at Uber, therefore, like those of its American rival, Lyft, and those of the rental platform Airbnb, have all been engineers, administrative staff and people who generally worked in offices to ensure the smooth running and expansion. of companies.

The case of Airbnb is even more bloody than that of Uber due to the expectations that the company had in 2020 – it should be its great year, with an IPO that will no longer occur – and due to the extremely delicate situation in which many people have been left. of owners who had built large businesses on the platform.

During the past years, in which tourism and consumer spending on leisure have reached unparalleled levels, many investors have opted to take a mortgage with the purchase of several houses, not with the aim of living in them, but rather renting them for temporary stays. on Airbnb. “I have a property already paid that does not worry me. There I stop entering for a few months and that’s it. The ones that worry me are two others that I bought in 2015 and that until now had always been full”, explains Efe Kim, professional artist resident in Daly City, California.

Of the three houses that Kim rents on Airbnb, the only one already paid is the one in Daly City (next to his residence), but in the two in San Francisco he continues to pay a mortgage monthly, for which until now he trusted the income that obtained from temporary rentals.

In good times, the collaborative economy was seen as an easy opportunity to secure a source of income while maintaining a high degree of autonomy, being able to decide how many hours to work per day and having to answer only to oneself, which encouraged many people quit their jobs for a living by driving for Uber and Lyft or renting on Airbnb.

“Now, the prospect is much more precarious, without health insurance and without work for prolonged periods of time. At least for a time, (the pandemic) will be a stumbling block for people to leave stable jobs and turn to the collaborative economy” said the professor of finance at the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago, Raghuram G. Rajan.

