The effects of resin on the car and how to remove it

With spring and heat, it is more common to see this scene: you park your car under a tree and it appears with the bodywork impregnated in resin. How do I remove it?

March 30, 2021 (13:10 CET)

Tricks to remove the resin from your car.

The arrival of hot, although still a little more discreet in this beginning of spring, you must set us alarms. We all have ever parked our car under a tree on a hot day, mainly to prevent the sun’s rays from hitting it directly. However, this may have a counterproductive effect.

Leaving the vehicle under a tree exposes it, for example, to the birds installed in its branches depositing their annoying droppings in different parts of the vehicle or to other types of stains. Another problem, which we will deal with below, is directly related to the resin left by trees: if this resin remains embedded in the bodywork or in the windows, you better remove it as soon as possible to prevent yourself.

Badly and untimely removing dirt from the car, such as this resin, can be translated into several things: the first, that it is more difficult to remove; the second, that it ends up deteriorating the painting; and third, that more than one wash is necessary. Avoid roller car washes, as these can have a counterproductive effect, and go for thorough hand washing.

How to remove resin from your car.

You can always incorporate this wash specific products, such as solvents, which you should leave to act for a couple of minutes and go drop by drop of the resin. Try to give a first first layer of soap and hot water under pressure, bringing the jet closer to the bodywork. Persists in areas that still have resin, soaking and moistening the area so that the most stubborn stains soften.

You can also opt for the “clay bar”, clay cleaning bars that are applied with the bodywork as clean and moistened as possible. This product does not contain chemicals, so you can use it on any surface of the car. A home trick to soften the most difficult stains is to use olive oil and let it act for a few minutes; however, you should avoid getting the oil in contact with rubbers and moldings.

If you have doubts and you do not see yourself capable, and although it is not the cheapest option, you can always opt for a professional and specialized vehicle washing center.