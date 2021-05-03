the effects of a dangerous mutation

It is often said that in certain B movies the different characters carry clichés common to practically all of them. One of them is that the asian friend He is the one who gets drunk before. This is not really just a movie plot. It is true that most people from this part of the world have a genetic mutation whereby they tolerate alcohol worse than other individuals. Simply put, they experience the hangover almost immediately to have the first drink.

As a consequence, they feel a multitude of symptoms, although the most striking is a strong flushing of the face. Therefore, the resulting effect is known as Asian blush.

If you tend to turn red as soon as you start drinking and alcohol makes you feel much worse than your friends, you may have Asian descent in your family tree. It is time to start investigating your family history, but also to consider give up alcohol.

When we drink alcohol, our liver takes care of metabolize it through a series of reactions involving different enzymes.

The enzymes are proteins that accelerate and facilitate certain chemical reactions, promoting that substances, called substrates, give rise to others, known as products. In the case of alcohol, the one in charge of its metabolization is the alcohol dehydrogenase enzyme and the resulting product a substance called acetaldehyde.

A very toxic substance called acetaldehyde is formed from the metabolism of alcohol.

The problem is that acetaldehyde is very toxic, so it must also be metabolized through a reaction in which the aldehyde dehydrogenase enzyme. The small amounts that remain unmetabolized are the cause of the hangover. In fact, when we find ourselves hungover, it is basically because we are intoxicated.

The Chinese, the Koreans and the Japanese or, what is the same, the Asians of the eastern part of the continent, they have one genetic mutation that affects the gene in which the instructions for the synthesis of that aldehyde dehydrogenase are located. Therefore, when the acetaldehyde, are unable to metabolize it properly and experience the symptoms of a instant hangover. There are many, such as headache and heart rhythm disturbance. However, the most recognizable is that redness of the face, baptized as Asian blush.

Much more than just a facial feature

This mutation has one advantage and many disadvantages. The positive part is that the people who have it feel bad as soon as they start drinking. Therefore, they prefer not to. It is so especially in those who inherit two copies of the mutated geneboth from his mother and his father.

On the other hand, when it is only one, they may still have a certain tolerance and this is where the problem begins, since they do allow themselves to drink and that accumulation of acetaldehyde in their blood can cause serious damage to organs such as the liver or kidneys. In fact, people who suffer from asian blush are more prone to develop cancer by alcohol. It is much more serious than a simple hangover that is harder than normal.

The positive part is that these people usually do not drink, because they feel very bad when they do.

And the problem does not end there. In 2019, scientists at Stanford University also found a relationship with the Alzheimer’s. Both in human cells grown in the laboratory and in mice, they found that those with the mutation were more likely to generate free radicals after alcohol was administered.

These chemical compounds are closely associated with oxidation, which appears to be related to both cellular aging as with diseases like cancer or Alzheimer’s. And there is even more, since in the mice with the mutation associated with the Asian blush, a greater accumulation in their brain of fragments of beta-amyloid protein was also detected, and an elevation in the activation of the tau protein. Both are markers closely linked to this neurodegenrative disease, so there appears to be a relationship between it and the defective aldehyde dehydrogenase gene.

This is a serious problem, which affects not only Chinese, Koreans and Japanese. It is true that this is where the mutation is most prevalent. However, it has been detected in other parts of the world.

Related