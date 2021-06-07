The effectiveness of the first dose of Pfizer in real life matches the effectiveness obtained in trials

The vaccine Comirnaty, manufactured by the American pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German biotechnology BioNTech, is one of the most administered in the world to prevent covid-19, the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2. On Spain This vaccine, which is based on messenger RNA technology, is the most widely distributed as of June 4, 2021, with more than 20.2 million injections.

Clinical trial data for the entire Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine – that is, two doses injected 21 days apart – demonstrate a 95% efficiency in the prevention of symptomatic covid-19, according to the European Medicines Agency.

Now, a study carried out in Israel compares the effectiveness of the first dose of this vaccine in the real world with the efficacy of the vaccine calculated in clinical trials.

The study collects data from 503,875 people who participated in Israel’s covid-19 vaccination campaign between December 19 and January 15

Both concepts seem synonymous, but they are not. The effectiveness of the vaccine measures the protection it confers in clinical trials, with healthy participants and optimal and monitored storage and distribution conditions. The effectiveness it reports on the protection that the vaccine actually provides, and is calculated from observational studies of healthy and unhealthy people who have been vaccinated under real-world conditions.

As published this Monday by the scientific journal JAMA Open Access, the effectiveness data of one dose of Pfizer / BioNTech at 13-24 days (54.4% for symptomatic infection and 51% for PCR-confirmed infection) coincide with the efficacy results of randomized phase III clinical trials with placebo and control groups of this vaccine (52% efficacy among the first and second doses after 12 days). These trials, which were conducted with 40,000 volunteers from around the world, are the last step before approving and marketing any drug.

The study is conducted by several Israeli research institutions. Pick up data of 503,875 people over 16 years of age who participated in the vaccination campaign against covid-19 in this country between the December 19 and January 15 and it monitors for 13 to 24 days of infections confirmed by PCR and people who became ill with covid-19 with symptoms after the administration of the vaccine.

The effectiveness of the first dose against symptomatic COVID-19 in the real world was 54.4%

Thus, the research calculates that the effectiveness of the first dose of Pfizer against symptomatic covid-19 in real conditions of the vaccination campaign is 54.4%, a percentage that is also consistent in all age groups, sex and individuals with chronic health problems analyzed.

The study also found that between 13 and 24 days after the first dose, the vaccine caused a 51% reduction in risk of PCR confirmed infection, compared to the previous 12 days. The results are similar in different population groups, such as over 60 years (44.5%), under 60 years (50.2%), women (50%), men (52.1%) and cardiovascular patients ( 47.2%).

Why does effectiveness between doses matter so much?

The European Medicines Agency approved Pfizer’s vaccine in December 2020, administered in two doses at least 21 days apart. Given the high incidence figures for covid-19, the British authorities decided to vaccinate the largest number of people at high risk in the shortest time possible, postponing the second dose; a strategy also considered by the World Health Organization in other countries, given supply limitations. This is why it is important to understand how well the vaccine works in the real world after the first dose.

Reference:

Chodick, G., et al. “Assessment of Effectiveness of 1 Dose of BNT162b2 Vaccine for SARS-CoV-2 Infection 13 to 24 Days After Immunization”. JAMA Network Open (2021). DOI: 10.1001 / jamanetworkopen.2021.15985.

