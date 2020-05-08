The covid-19 pandemic caught the whole world unprepared. As the disease spread, the authorities became aware of the insufficiency of personal protective equipment, clinical beds and ICU, inputs for mass tests, respirators and health professionals. In Brazil, as in other countries, society was faced with the same questions about the functioning of the health care system. Not only in the public sector, but also in the private sector, which is responsible, through health plans, for providing medical and hospital coverage to 1/4 of the population.

Like the public assistance agencies, in February, before the first official records of contamination by covid-19, the health insurance companies faced the doubts: will there be enough beds? Will private health infrastructure support the extraordinary increase in demand? What can the private sector do to prevent the health system in the country from collapsing, as in countries like Italy?

These are some of our dilemmas in this war against an enemy that spreads quickly, compromises the respiratory system of at least 20% of those who have contact with the virus, requires the hospitalization of at least 5% and is taking the lives of many others.

The answers are not easy and there is a fair demand on what should be the counterpart offered by supplementary health in the pandemic. What are the options? The first: the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) released financial resources from the technical reserves of health plans so that operators can account for the costs generated by the emergence of covid-19. This is subject to the condition that they undertake, among other things, to maintain medical and hospital coverage even when contractors fail to pay plans.

The second option for operators is reduced to carrying out, without those additional resources, the urgent investments to strengthen the service network: transforming clinical beds into ICUs, speeding up the opening of hospitals, investing in field hospitals, etc.

In option one, the amount to be released by ANS would range from R $ 1.5 billion to R $ 4.2 billion. In exchange for a commitment that would certainly stimulate the escalation of defaults to an unpredictable extent, operators would have at their disposal a volume of resources that, although significant, is small in view of the size of their financial obligations. The amounts made available would be sufficient to guarantee three to eight days of spending, in the face of a pandemic that can last for months.

In the case of several operators associated with the Brazilian Health Insurance Association (Abramge), the sum of resources would not reach R $ 10 million, and they would have to meet a series of requirements and be subject to fines of up to R $ 1 million in case of non-compliance, as explained in the term of commitment.

Faced with the crossroads, the sector made its choice: to reinforce the service capacity with emergency investments in the assistance network at its own expense. It will therefore continue on the path that will preserve the private system and allow it to continue saving lives. And contributing to not overburden the already much demanded SUS. Without disregarding the exceptional nature of the situation, operators seek to manage defaults by assessing the possibilities and offering solutions that do not compromise the assistance of the millions of beneficiaries, who count on such care as the effective counterpart of their health plans.

* ABRAMGE’S PRESIDENT

See too:

Coronavirus: the stories of three marriages celebrated on the internet in isolation

.