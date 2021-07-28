The effect of increasing water temperature on salmon

The non-profit organization Columbia Riverkeeper posted a video on your YouTube channel where you can see the skin lesions of a salmon as a consequence of the increase in water temperature. An increase due to the recent heat wave suffered in the Pacific Northwest added to the conditions of the river and the effects of climate change, as reported by The Guardian.

As explained by the group that made the recording, those white spots that can be seen on the skin of one of the salmon have been caused by stress and overheating. From the aforementioned British media they point out that “it is probably a yeast infection that appears when salmon is stressed by hot water ”.

This species travels upstream the Columbia from the ocean back to their usual spawning grounds, but unexpectedly they changed course by diverting towards the Little White Salmon River, a tributary of the Columbia. This has been explained by Brett VandenHeuvel, executive director of Columbia Riverkeeper, who assures that this change of route basically responded to a attempt to “escape from a burning building.”

The heat wave suffered in the area caused the water temperature rises to 21ºC, ‘lethal’ figure for this type of fish. So that those who are not familiar with the subject understand it, the comparison that VandenHeuvel makes is as if a human being ran a marathon at 38ºC. “The difference is that this is not a recreation for salmon. They have no other choice. Either they succeed or they die ”, he adds.

Precisely, although the fate of the specimen seen in the video is unknown, its prognosis was not very hopeful and the experts pointed out that not only will it not be able to spawn upon reaching its destination but that it will most likely die.

For the executive director of Columbia Riverkeeper, what is seen in these images is consequence of something that goes beyond the heat wave suffered. This has been an addition to other circumstances such as the dams in Washington state that contribute to increasing water temperatures and climate change. The combination of these three factors resulted in what happened to this salmon.

The global scope of this increase in water temperature is still unknown, but experts point out that, in the case of a species (the sockeye salmon of the Snake River) in Danger of extinction, the disappearance of a part of its population, no matter how small, is regrettable.

