The effect of cheap money, is there opportunity in the real estate market?

Mobility restrictions have driven household savings to record highs. The money reserves of Spanish families reached 14.8% of disposable income in the first year of the pandemic, 8.5 points more than in the previous year, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE). Savings increased 126.6%, to 108,844 millionAt the same time that consumption sank by 12% and the disposable income of Spanish households decreased by 3.3% compared to the previous year, reaching 739,585 million.

It has also promoted teleworking and a greater appetite for open spaces such as terraces, gardens, larger homes with swimming pools… and also a greater demand for houses in the mountains, on the beach and away from the big cities. But the real estate market is much more than the residential segment, logistics is experiencing a real ‘boom’ due to the boom in electronic commerce that has generated Covid-19, while subsectors such as commercial, offices or hotels have suffered as a consequence restrictions and confinements.

“The real estate market I think is going to change a lot from now on to adapt to a new reality that we did not consider before.: what kind of home do we want to have after having lived a long confinement, where do I want to have my house if teleworking is an option, how big should the office be if part of the staff only has to go a few days a month, or how businesses are rethinking their physical stores with the rise of electronic commerce ”, points out Pablo Gil, chief strategist at XTB.

In a context of cheap money and social changes like the current one, it is normal for many investors to wonder if there are opportunities in the real estate market, in what type of assets and in what locations. “The opportunity to invest in this market depends on the specific asset and location, but it is true that prices are still very high from a historical perspective,” says Ignacio Ortiz, director of market research at Activum.

Ortiz explains that the impact on prices has been much smaller than expected at the beginning of the pandemic. “We should see it from several points of view: sale of new and second-hand construction and rental. The new construction has continued strongly after an initial moment of uncertainty, also for the developers. With few exceptions, there is little supply and the pace of sales and demand is high. It has even reached price increases. The second hand has undergone adjustments, however supply remains relatively low. This type of asset is where small investors have taken advantage of the most to buy. Finally, rental housing has experienced considerable price drops, with the supply in Madrid doubling, for example, ”he argues.

In the last three years the average profitability of housing in Spain – rent plus price variation- has been 10.6% in 2018, 7.4% in 2019 and 5.2% in 2020, while the gross rental profitability was 4% in 2018, 3.8% in 2019 and 3 , 7% in 2020, as reflected by the Bank of Spain’s housing market indicators. These figures far exceed ten-year government bonds, which achieved 1.4% in the best year in 2018, and deposits. The profitability of the Ibex 35 was only higher in 2019, the year in which the Spanish selective achieved a return of 11.8% after a 2018 that fell by 15% and a 2020 marked by the pandemic in which a 15.5 was left %.

“It is true that the IBEX 35 has not had good years and the profitability of housing has been higher, however if we see a graph of the S&P 500 we do see that the return on Wall Street has been consistently higher and I am talking about real economy, from companies we use every day, not from bitcoin or unknown assets. On the other hand, financial assets provide you with liquidity that does not give you the best home on Calle Serrano or Velázquez in Madrid or on Diagonal in Barcelona ”, says José María Luna, partner at Luna Sevilla Asesores Patrimoniales.

The importance of diversification

Luna as analyst and financial advisor highlights the importance of diversification, a discourse that is repeated many times but is essential to have good financial planning and achieve a robust portfolio that does not lose money in any market situation despite pandemics, recessions or geopolitical warfare. He also emphasizes that these portfolios must be made up of liquid financial products, since housing, which is the main investment for Spaniards, already adds enough illiquidity. “In recent years, retail investors are being offered private equity funds or unlisted assets, which in the end is a captive money for ten years, because in the end it cannot be converted into cash overnight. the morning, ”he argues.

Taking into account liquidity and diversification, brick can also be accessed through financial markets, through actions of real estate developers or companies specializing in rental, known in Spain as socimi or reit in the rest of the world. In Spain, the largest Socimi are MERLIN Properties and Inmobiliaria Colonial, which are listed on the Ibex 35, but there are also others on the continuous market such as Lar and Arima and on the BME Growth. In the Old Continent the big names are Unibail Rodamco Westfield, the French Klepierre, the British Land Securities, British Land and the also French Gecina. As in other sectors, it can also be accessed through thematic investment funds and ETFs.

This type of financial vehicle allows diversification and exposure to assets that would be unimaginable for an individual, such as large shopping centers, office buildings in the most sought-after neighborhoods or state-of-the-art logistics warehouses. “Indirect investment in real estate, where the investment is made in professional companies with scale benefits, is recommended. Not just for low net worth. Socimis are playing a magnificent role in the sector, there are them with very conservative and safe profiles, ”Ortiz emphasizes.

The real estate sector is a sector, a priori, cyclical and in a moment of recovery it should be one of the great winners of the economic growth that the market discounts that will occur as vaccination advances and mobility limitations are removed. However, a scenario of inflationary pressures would not be encouraging for the sector either, since central banks should move their tab, withdraw stimulus and start raising interest rates, which would generate an increase in the cost of financing and, therefore, a great disincentive to access cheap mortgage loans with which to buy a home.

“In Spain, housing has not recovered the prices from the 2007 bubble, but in other countries such as the US, prices are 30% above what in 2007 was described as a historic bubble. We are not in a time where it makes sense to be aggressive at all. It is true that bubbles have a lot of inertia and that we may still have another year of increases ahead … but the risk is increasing. In more normal situations, I would say that a reasonable composition between all those volatility-adjusted assets would be: 50% real estate, 10% fixed income, 30% variable income and 10% in raw materials. Although this composition is something very personal and depends a lot on the risk profile of the investor ”, Gil says.