the effect of adding the tides and climate change

The floods are and will continue to be one of the most dangerous consequences of climate change. For now, Torrential rains in some parts of the world they have been behind the overflowing of rivers and other bodies of water, causing serious consequences. If to this we add the Rising sea levels, things get worse and if we also add the effect of tides, becomes the prologue of a dark age for the planet.

This catastrophic cocktail may seem far away. However, according to a study that has just been published in Nature Climate Change, it is barely ten years before it happens.

This work is the result of the research of a team of scientists from the University of Hawaii and NASA. They analyze what the consequences will be for the coasts of the United States, but indicate that it can be extrapolated to other parts of the world.

Why are the tides formed?

If they ask us about the types of movements of the Earth, possibly our mind travels to what we learned in school and sets out to assure that there are two: the translation, around the Sun, and the rotation, on its own axis.

Tides are the result of the gravitational influence of large stars, such as the Moon and the Sun

However, the truth is that they are not the only ways in which our planet moves. It also carries out what are known as precession motions, Chandler wobble, perihelion precession, and nutation. And it is precisely the latter that interests us to understand this recent study on floods.

It is a periodic oscillation of the axis of rotation around its mean position on the celestial sphere. It is caused by the gravitational influence of large stars, such as the sun and the moon, and it is something like the swing of a spinning top.

This influence of the two stars on Earth also causes visible phenomena, such as the tides, in which the water moves up or down, causing a rise or fall in sea level. They generally do not have to cause floods, since the logical thing is not to build anything in the areas that are occupied by water with the highest tides. But everything can change in the 2030s.

Floods and climate change

The wobble of nutation occurs in 18.6-year cycles. In the first half of this cycle, the tides are offset. That is, the highs are lower than normal and vice versa. However, in the second half the axis of rotation is located in such a way that the gravitational influence of the Moon causes higher high tides and a large decline in low tides.

In the second half of the nutation cycle the tides are more intense

This extreme period will occur during the 2030s. At a time when, in addition, the melting resulting from climate change will have caused a rise in sea level. For this reason, these scientists carried out models aimed at verifying what will happen with the sum of both phenomena. And the result, as you might expect, consists of great floods.

This, according to his calculations, will affect practically all the continental coasts of the United States, as well as those of Hawaii and Guam. This is where they have made their calculations, but it could also occur in coastal cities in other parts of the world.

These results are a wake-up call for all of us to try to combat global warming. But that is not all. As explained in a statement from The NASA, is also vital for planning construction of coastal cities.

In Spain, for example, we have a good example of this. Towns and cities have traditionally been built near boulevards and aquifers. Over time, the floods have shown that the water does not understand rents or deeds. Go on your way, no matter what lies ahead. With all that we see that climate change will cause, we better not play it.

