the educational transition promoted by Tecmilenio | Tec Review

The bid for a college degree becomes less important for students, who have now become lifelong learners. This is what the educational transition driven by the Tecmilenio University.

Through its Center for the Development of Competencies (CDC) just launched in July of this year, Tecmilenio intends for education to disappear and to definitively install stackable modular education.

This means that people will no longer be limited to choosing a university degree as their sole educational goal, but will also have access to other shorter options in which you will get validations of your studies.

The educational transition promoted by Tecmilenio

The CDC offer is open to all audiences, from 12 to 100 years old, given the wide range of distance courses that range from languages ​​to mechatronics, as well as human development and happiness sciences.

About, Paola Galvan, Director of Communication, Content and Public Relations, of Tecmilenio, comments in an interview for Tec Review that a learner is someone who, regardless of age or life context, can always continue learning.

“Even graduate students can also be learners, because they finished their degree and want to continue studying,” he adds.

Galván clarifies that currently it is not only a matter of determining what companies are expecting from graduate students, but also of asking them what skills they want their workforce to possess.

“All this goes hand in hand with our CIMA 2025 Plan, in which we want to co-create programs with companies so that their employees can acquire specific skills.”

It is worth explaining that CIMA is an acronym for four educational aspects to be developed:

C – Co-creation with companies: Ensure that educational experiences are those required by the labor market.

I – Integration in digital platforms: Connect resources with students such as certificate programs, micro-credentials, physical and hybrid spaces.

M – Modular, stackable, flexible and accessible: Personalized school trajectories in flexible modules so that each student can study at their own pace.

A – Personalized and scalable accompaniment: Aim towards integral well-being through a network of mentors together with artificial intelligence systems.

Doors open to university and non-university students

With this scheme, Tecmilenio once again gives the bell in educational innovation by launching the CDC.

To learn more about it, Tec Review interviewed the two main leaders of this revolutionary project.

The first one is Juan Arenas, vice-rector of Open Education, of Tecmilenio, who affirms that the new academic conditions derived from the pandemic have accelerated this educational method divided into microcredit, credential and certificate.

“If the learner takes three micro-credentials, he could take one credential; If you take three credentials, you could get a certificate. And in each phase, they get a digital badge based on blockchain ”, says this manager.

A micro credential, a credential and a certificate are equivalent to two weeks, two months and six months of study, respectively. The costs range from 1,000 pesos, in micro-credentials, to 14 thousand pesos, in certificates.

“And in the near future there is the plan that if the learner makes four, five or six certificates, depending on the academic program, he could take a university degree,” says Arenas.

The CDC’s horizon is to reach 40,000 learners in the country, from July 21, 2021 to June 30, 2022.

“Our goal, going forward, is to impact half a million people through the CDC, not only in Mexico, but also in Latin America,” adds Arenas.

It is essential to comment that, according to studies compiled by Tecmilenio, 77% of people in the next five years will need an escalation of their skills, in addition to that 50% of organizations want their collaborators to be immersed in training processes .

Hand in hand with the companies

In this context, the second CDC leader, Julio Peña, Vice-Rector for Business, Tecmilenio, says that a primary goal is to connect with the 300 most important companies in the country to co-create special programs for their employees.

“We also want to deliver solutions that have two important components: a high return on investment in education and the development not only of hard skills, but also those focused on well-being and self-realization.”

Along this path, Tecmilenio has already demonstrated its ability to design “tailored suits” to hone the talent of companies. As an example, there is the work recently carried out with OXXO, which Peña describes below:

“We have managed, through a cooperative process, to design very successful programs for OXXO, in which we have trained more than 4,000 employees with two programs: transforming leaders and transformational leaders.”

Said programs, according to this vice-rector, are about training in leadership, well-being and happiness, which have registered highly positive impacts within the main operational and strategic metrics of the convenience store.

“It was possible to improve the indicators of rotation and engagement, in addition to also increasing revenue in stores.”

Similarly, Tecmilenio has developed specific positive leadership programs with BBVA, the result of which are certificates to improve employee performance.

Finally, this manager emphasizes his great commitment to helping companies become the gateway for many lifelong learners, who truly experience an environment of continuous learning.

“And that they are challenging themselves all the time in terms not only of professional development, but also personal,” he concludes.