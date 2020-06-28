The closure of schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the increase in online learning will increase the educational gap between those who have a private tutor, or a computer and internet access and those who do not. But there is a way to limit this problem, and it’s free.

According to the United Nations, 1.2 billion children worldwide have been left out of school due to the pandemic, and that could greatly increase inequality within countries, and between rich and developing countries.

In Latin America, only 34 percent of elementary school students, 41 percent of high school students, and 68 percent of tertiary education students have access to internet computers at home, the study says. In the United States and Europe, the figure is 76 percent.

The growing educational disparity accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic can condemn many countries to mediocrity, or poverty, for several decades. As we dive deeper into the Zoom economy, with more people working from home, more e-commerce, and more robots doing manual labor in factories, education will be more important than ever.

This is why it is so important for everyone to know about the fantastic work of the Khan Academy (Khanacademy.org), a free online learning platform that helps millions of students worldwide solve their math, science and other subject problems. in English, Spanish, Portuguese and other languages.

It is a remarkable organization, created in 2008 by Salman Khan, a well-known Silicon Valley social innovator. The non-profit company, with 200 employees, has the motto: « Free education for anyone, anywhere. »

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, the Khan Academy has seen its number of registered students increase from 90 million to 107 million worldwide. Tens of millions more use the platform just to learn one or more specific lessons without registering as regular students.

I have followed Khan’s career for years, and wrote about him as one of the world’s great social innovators in my 2014 book « Create or Die! ». Unlike Mark Zuckerberg and other innovators who created free internet platforms and then monetized them, Khan does not allow ads or allow the sale of data on his platform. The Khan Academy lives exclusively on donations from more than 200,000 individuals and corporations.

In an interview a few days ago, Khan told me he shares the United Nations’ fears about the increase in inequity due to the closure of schools.

« Several studies show that during the three-month summer vacation, students not only stop learning, but also forget what they learned, » Khan told me. “Now with COVID-19, students will have been out of school for five or six months. Their knowledge will become obsolete. «

He added: “This could lead not only to six months of lost learning, but to an entire year of lost learning. So whatever inequalities existed before COVID-19, it is very possible that they will be accentuated now. ”

That is why it is urgent that students who are lagging behind in online learning start using the Khan Academy videos. And it is also necessary that countries and schools invite the Khan Academy to synchronize their videos with their study programs.

In Brazil, Mexico and Peru, some schools are already doing it. But in others, like Argentina, this massive, free online learning resource is largely unknown, or banned by pressure from unions on the Jurassic left that oppose any kind of educational innovation.

Rather than sitting around doing nothing, or waiting for magic solutions, governments and schools should take advantage of these Khan Academy educational videos and find ways to reach the poorest students. It’s a great resource that already exists, works, and is free.

Don’t miss the “Oppenheimer Presenta” show on Sunday at 8 p.m. US Eastern Time on CNN in Spanish. Twitter: @oppenheimera

