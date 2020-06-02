Mexico City.- The President of National Action, Marko Cortés Mendoza, affirmed that the problems in education began with the current administration with the so-called educational counter-reform, with which there was a setback of decades in the progress made in the magisterial evaluation.

With its counter-reform educational closed the National Institute for the Evaluation of Education, the autonomous constitutional body that had to regulate it, said the panista.

Also he said that the current authorities eliminated the progress made in education to prevent teaching positions from being competed for the best and not bought or inherited, they did not care about educational quality.

ANDn his speech at the Virtual Seminar Ideas and Actions X Mexico “Let’s Build the Future Agenda in Education”, organized by the PAN and the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, said that, Although the problems did not start with the Covid-19, they did get worse with the pandemic.

Fortunately, she said, teachers and students have adapted to online classes, and parents have been involved in their day-to-day activities.

However, it must be said clearly, not all children, not all students, not all teachers, They have access to technology, to connectivity, and this could be that more inequality is generated by the digital divide, he added.

Cortés Mendoza warned that beyond the children being able to pass and close their school year, they have to regularize themselves because they may fall behind and carry that delay for years.

Today the PAN needs all the ideas, so that together we can build a better Mexico, that is why we are inviting dialogue with experts, specialists, to take their best ideas, to make them our proposals and in this way take them to governments and Congresshe concluded.

For his part, the representative of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, Hans Blomeier, said that quality education requires of the accessibility of the students and the tenacity of the teachers, in addition to the State investing in education and not that funds earmarked for it be withdrawn.

The speakers on the educational topic were the Coordinator of the PAN deputies, Juan Carlos Romero Hicks; the former president of CONACULTA, Consuelo Sáizar Guerrero; the associate researcher of the Center for Internet Studies and Digital Life of @UNAV, among others.

