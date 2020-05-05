Adelante Andalucía, convergence between Podemos and IU in the community, has been demanding the Board and the other parties for weeks “Union” in these moments of crisis. A piece of advice that, as is usually the case among social communists, is not followed. The latest pearl, launched on Twitter by a member of the formation, has been applauded by the entire left, including Teresa Rodríguez. The phrase, towards Juanma Moreno: Turkey, shut up.

Turkey shut up. pic.twitter.com/YmI6Jy7qEk – Nate (@ Nate68M) May 4, 2020

“We have had enough crown to walk with more (they put it without a tick) laurels”, points out the image spread on social networks by a member of the Adelante Andalucía communication cabinet, which accompanies the tweet with a “turkey shut up.” All this, in reference to a hoax that the left itself has spread in recent days regarding an alleged change of coat of arms of Andalusia.

And it is that the Andalusian left was raging this Monday after having seen a distinctive Andalusian seal in an act of the President of the Board, Juanma Moreno Bonilla, which combines the Andalusian shield with the emblem of the community medals. Podemos, Izquierda Unida and PSOEHowever, they have shouted in the sky saying that “Moreno has changed the Andalusian shield.” Delusions, which have already been denied by the Andalusian Government, since “Not a change of shield”. And not only that: Susana Díaz has already posed on several occasions with that distinctive … and on the left she was not so upset.

“It does not affect the shield at all, which of course remains the same”, sources from the Junta de Andalucía point out to this newspaper, who recall that “this is simply a hallmark of the president that he has been using in other formats (such as a pin) since February”.

“The seal combines the Andalusian shield and the emblem of the Andalusian medals”, the same sources continue, remembering that “the important thing is that neither the shield nor the flag touch of course.”

In fact, such a badge has indeed been used on multiple occasions. In February 2016, the then president of the Andalusian Government, Susana Díaz, and the then president of the Andalusian Parliament, Juan Pablo Durán -both socialists- presented this badge to the artist Joaquín Sabina. From their faces, of course, they were not so repugnant to see the crown and the laurels next to the Andalusian shield.