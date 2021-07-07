The education law and the Supreme Court 2021/07/07

Last Tuesday, June 29, the Supreme Court of the Nation ruled the constitutional invalidity of 10 articles of the General Education Law, chapters VI and VIII. It was in response to an action of unconstitutionality promoted by the National Human Rights Commission.

As I understood the ruling, the Court did not rule against the text of the General Education Law, but because of the absence of consultation with the actors involved in accordance with what was dictated by the court itself. Yes, there were assemblies in 2018 and 2019 organized by the SEP and the chambers, but “these forums cannot be considered as a consultation of indigenous and Afro-Mexican groups and in relation to inclusive education for people with disabilities.”

The Court amended the plan to Congress and gave it 18 months to consult and reconstitute the challenged chapters. The ruling is transcendent. You cannot legislate, says the Court to Congress, without questioning people subject to rights.

Consequently, Congress will have to legislate, after consultation – in real forums, not ducklings – indigenous and Afro-Mexican peoples and communities, and people with disabilities.

However, the Court did not support the CNDH in its action against a paragraph of Article 106. Allow me to focus on this matter and the debate that was generated. I rely on the stenographic version of the session.

This article refers to the School Committee of Participatory Administration in order to plan and approve improvements, maintenance and equipment of the campus. The text in debate:

Its members will be elected at the beginning of each school year through a school assembly in which teachers, directors, mothers and fathers or guardians participate, as well as students from the 4th year. primary grade, according to the operating guidelines issued by the secretariat.

The point in dispute was whether the children from first to third grade were discriminated against. The minister speaker, Alberto Pérez Dayán, argued against the position of the minister Ana Margarita Ríos Farjat and the minister Luis María Aguilar Morales, that, according to article 12 of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, “any barrier that the legislator imposes and has the effect of preventing girls and boys, who are in a grade lower than the fourth year of primary school, from using a suspicious category of discrimination not justified by the legislator ”.

It was a rich discussion, with conflicting positions and reasonable arguments on each side. The formality in the treatment between the ministers is incredible, friendly in the text; I didn’t watch the shoot to see some of his body language. But yes, although they sometimes use strange words and twists, the courtesy between peers is remarkable.

The solution may not leave happy those who complained of discrimination against infants, just because they are small, but it is likely that Congress and the SEP will applaud it.

The paragraph does not include a suspicious category, according to the plenary session, it remains as is. However, a test of reasonableness or intense scrutiny or proportionality is required. The ministers debated what each of these means and implies; They do not explain what it is about, but they do understand each other. The sentence was a test of reasonableness. It was not clear to me who will apply it, if the Court itself, the Congress or the SEP.

It seems to me that chapters VI and VIII fall into political correctness —even with some demagoguery—, but the sin was in the lack of consultation with native peoples, Afro-Mexicans and the disabled. Today their voices will have to be heard. Well!

scraps

Chapter VIII talks about inclusive education. I hope that the Spanish court in Mexico will correct the legislators and declare inclusive education, not inclusive.