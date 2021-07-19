The edition in which ‘Survivors’ has passed the rules for …

Melyssa, Olga and Lola in ‘Survivors 2021’, three of the five finalists. (Photo: Telecinco)

First rule of reality shows: do not filter information from abroad. It is not that the contestants of Survivors 2021 and their relatives have been so sibylline as to outwit the organization, it is that the program itself has allowed the never seen before in the format in the eyes of all. Because there have not been once, not twice, not three times that the rules of the contest have been broken – which will broadcast its grand finale this Friday, July 23 -, there have been several and without disguising.

Sandra Pica

To begin with, Survivors decided that Tom’s visit would be Sandra Pica, the couple with whom he left The Island of Temptations, so that the audience could witness his breakup live (with Melyssa sitting on the sand, next to him, with the appearance of a Buddha). The extentadora stayed in Honduras long enough to make the entire island aware of everything that was happening in Spain. Sanction? No. Invitations to the Deluxe to make cash. Another way to profit from the breaking of the rules by the chain.

Melyssa by Tom and Sandra’s side as they break up. (Photo: Telecinco)

Anabel Pantoja placeholder image

Anabel Pantoja visited ‘her black’, or what is the same, Omar (not her ex-family Montes, her boyfriend Sánchez). At that time, the contestant shared an island in exile with Lola (and with Sara Sajén later). Wider than long, the nephew decided to tell both of them – in front of the cameras, as if nothing else – all the support they had outside, what had been said on television sets, who were the most and least loved … It was necessary to tell them that Pablo Iglesias had left politics, but of course, that …

The program played several days on the supposed financial sanction that was going to fall to Anabel. Finally it came to nothing. Since then, only “that Pantoja has a long tongue” has been mentioned to make jokes in galas and debates. And she, to laugh. And that thanks to their behavior, the relatives who have gone after have not had the same privileges, and have not been able to stay the night.

Read more

The organization of the program

Even the organization of the program has passed information from abroad to the contestants in a way that could well be interpreted as sarcasm. In one of the games, the participants had to guess which partner had uttered certain phrases that the Robinsons were reading, or if simply no one had uttered them.

On Olga Moreno’s turn, the Malaga woman had to read “she doesn’t have a pussy”. Does it ring a bell? Indeed, it is the phrase with which Rocío Carrasco referred to her in Rocío, telling the truth to stay alive. Days later, Olga received a letter from her family saying “you have plenty of what others lack.” And since then, the Telecinco programs became a debate. Did they refer to Rocío Carrasco in that letter? Regardless of the answer to that question, the ban was opened by … the program.

Carlos Alba

In another of the galas, one of the rewards of the games was to receive the call and the advice of a former partner of the reality show. Tom chose Carlos Alba and the cook began to crack on the alliances that the French had to do without to go far in Survivors. The presenter had to interrupt the conversation to warn Carlos not to continue on that path. And nothing more. The information reached Tom without a problem.

The robbery … and the repeat offender

Lola, isolated on the beach, exiled with Palito and going less hungry than the rest of her classmates (having to do less physical effort and receiving rewards for much less hard tests), decided to enter the team’s house to steal cookies. They caught her and … they played a prank on her pretending she was expelled. A substitute for nothing.

The former contestant on The Island of Temptations reoffended. Overall, the penalty had been a joke, literally. Together with Omar, he was stealing packages of cookies and hiding them behind the latrine. The catch was monumental, much more than the punishment for someone who flouts the rules for the second time: spending two days in the corral (in which other colleagues had spent weeks) and without fishing.

Conclusion, this is the edition of Survivors in which the organization has passed its own rules for it more than ever … All in favor of the show, but with a clear reading: the contestants are the most contaminated by the information they know from outside the history of reality and its respect for the rules does not have to be reinforced when the sanctions are laughable. Fighting for 200,000 euros this year has not been that difficult in this regard.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE