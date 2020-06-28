Damien Chazelle’s film beginnings could not be more promising, as his “first film” was “Whiplash”, a successful film about the limits in education to achieve excellence, against the background of a prestigious jazz college. Her confirmation came with “La La Land”, an immediate contemporary classic (it is still not understood how she lost the Oscar for best film to the inferior, and already forgotten, “Moonlight”, although Chazelle did get the directing) on But as it happened in her award-winning feature film, failure came with her “The first man”, where she abandoned the themes that had given her celebrity to narrate the beginnings of the race for space, with astronaut Neil Amstrong as the main character . After the spatial fiasco she returns to her favorite musical style with this interesting series for Netflix titled «The Eddy».

A place in the Parisian suburbs where the two owners coexist trying to move the club forward and a resident band trying to carve out a niche for themselves in the troubled recording industry. An argument, told in an unkind way that connects more with «Whiplash» than with «La La Land», where the «Eiffel Tower» and Representative monuments of the French capital and more life, and death, of existence in the suburbs. Chazelle directs the first two episodes, with an interesting conception where each chapter offers the protagonism in the title to a different character: the owner, his daughter, workers or musicians of the premises or the widow of one of the partners. They all have crossed lives, as in Robert Altman’s superb film, vital links that unite them, in a context of multiculturalism and sexual options, obligatory in these postmodern times that have not had to live and that, as in any imposed norm, sometimes, it is somewhat forced. We already know that censorship sometimes laminates artistic options designed by its creators but that must be folded to the demands of power. We know that in Spain, with authentic artists to circumvent Francoist censors such as Berlanga or Bardem.

Although with that, “The Eddy” is a product that despite its bitter stain, or perhaps for that reason, is seen with pleasure, thanks to defined characters and who serve as stereotypes of tortured jazz musicians, perhaps not so much like the excellent Charlie Parker of Forest Whitaker in Clint Eastwood’s masterpiece “Bird” but we end up being deeply human. People touched with a special talent but with a curse to find happiness and get out of their better financial situation. Chazelle has chosen a pessimism that he has shown in his first works, along with a theme, such as the musical, that dominates to get out of the rut in which he is now, since we remember that Hollywood, many times, does not forgive catastrophes in taqulla. Less risk but a result that meets, and which endows an author’s seal, to the giant Netflix.

“The Eddy” does not stand out in any respect but is not out of place either. Solvent interpretations and a suitable staging but far from the brilliance of production, montage and rhythm of her first two plays, since the tone of “The first man” was more tedious. Even so, a proposal that your target audience will like. A well-defined segment of the population to which it is directed and with which Netflix expands its market niche.

