La Jornada newspaper

Friday, May 8, 2020, p. 5

New Mexico., Jazz trumpeter Miles Davis walked along the Seine River and felt free. Louis Armstrong sought refuge from the South American era of segregation at the Hôtel Alba Opéra in Paris. Dancer Josephine Baker impressed audiences at Folies Bergère before joining the French Resistance during World War II.

For African-American artists, Paris existed for a long time as a refuge that allowed them to experience their humanity, despite the city’s own contradictions and racial tensions. A visit to the city opened up the possibilities and enlarged their dreams.

The Eddy, a new Netflix series of musical drama that opens this Friday, seeks to pay tribute to these encounters while greeting the new wave of French cinema in the late 1950s, refugees, the abused and, of course , to jazz.

Developed on the fringes of Paris, she follows African-American immigrant Elliot Udo, played by André Holland, as she tries to keep her jazz club, The Eddy, afloat while caring for a troubled biracial American daughter, Julie, played by Amandla Stenberg.

Elliot creates a band of musicians from North Africa, Haiti, Cuba, the United States, and Eastern Europe that draws an equally diverse audience away from Paris’s cafes and museums. But it seems that everything and everyone wants to end the experiment, from the police to the underworld of nosy music promoters.

Meanwhile, Moroccan musicians seek to attract Elliot’s attention by fusing French hip-hop with Muslim traditions.

The idea for the eight-episode series stemmed from six-time Grammy winner Glen Ballard’s dream of telling the story of a jazz band making music in today’s Paris. He organized a group with active musicians that includes actress and vocalist Joanna Kulig, from the 2018 film Cold War, and Croatian percussionist Lada Obradovic.

The mission for me was to connect young listeners and viewers with what jazz really could be, Ballard said in an interview from his Paris apartment. It started with me writing songs in 2008 about this legendary jazz club … Paris never gave up on that music.

That jazz club would show Paris new and real, he said.

Directed by Damien Chazelle, an Oscar winner for La La Land: A Love Story, the series portrays the rigidity jazz faces of traditionalist and modernizing forces, just as seen in the 2016 Academy Award nominated film But the Netflix series does not seek to whitewash those themes and confronts the issues of race and poverty from which jazz arises.

That complexity and the themes surrounding a multicultural Paris is what drew Stenberg to the project, said the actress, praised for her role in the movie Hate You Give, about a student witnessing a murder by the police.

It was very important to me. I don’t think that aspect of the series was necessarily based on the script, Stenberg noted. Somehow it became a responsibility that André and I felt we should faithfully honor and portray.

Tribute to African Americans

The series seeks to pay tribute to African-Americans who helped pave the way for a racially safer Paris.

In a moving scene, Elliot talks to her daughter after giving her a copy of James Baldwin’s collection of essays, The Price of the Ticket, with her works on race and identity.

There’s a lot more where that came from, she tells her daughter as she looks at her hair in a new natural style. Then look at Paris. You know? There is a whole story of us in this place.

Jowee Omicil, who plays the saxophone at The Eddy, said he still has a hard time believing that he had the opportunity to portray a jazz player in Paris, something that many of the greats failed to do.

It’s amazing because yes, Lee Morgan didn’t get a chance to make a character where he was actually playing. Incredible, said Omicil, a Haitian-Canadian who makes his debut with this role.

Havana-born bassist Damián Nueva Cortés also debuts in this production. In one episode, his character struggles with addiction and heartbreak. It ends with an Afro-Cuban improvisation in a Paris restaurant that is festive and painful at the same time.

I wrote that song for my grandmother, and acting it … it’s like I’m in a trance, Nueva Cortés said.

The American public is used to consuming racism movies and series from their own perspective. The Eddy seeks to bring those viewers to Europe, where race and ethnicity also play a role in how similar populations live.

Ballard argued that this gathering of different people at The Eddy is represented through jazz, note by note, with spaces for the unexplored solos.

