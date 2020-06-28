In the image, the Minister of Government, María Paula Romo. . / Str / File

Quito, June 27 . .- The Ecuadorian Police seized more than a ton of cocaine in the Ecuadorian province of Pichincha, whose capital is Quito, the Minister of Government, María Paula Romo, reported this Saturday.

In her profile on the social network Twitter, the minister noted that several units of the National Police carried out an anti-drug operation in the Andean town of Guayllabamba.

And as a preliminary result of the operations, he mentioned the finding of « more than a ton of cocaine in 1,100 packages. »

Likewise, it indicated that two vehicles were detained and three citizens were detained, but did not offer details about them.

In her social network account, the senior official placed two photographs of the operations, in one of which several large closed packages can be seen.

In the second graph, dozens of small brick-type packages with brown packaging appear, which seem to be the content of those in the first graph.

The discovery came in the same week that three other people were detained in an operation, coordinated with security forces in Ecuador and other nations, that prevented the shipment of a ton of cocaine from Ecuador.

According to the investigations, it was intended to remove this drug from the coasts of the Esmeraldas provinces, located in the north of Ecuador and bordering Colombia.

Without further details, Romo said Tuesday that the Ecuadorian Police participated in the operation « in a coordinated effort with the security forces of the countries of the region, » but he did not detail which nations participated.

According to the official, the intention was to send the ton of cocaine to Central and North America.

On that case, Romo also included three photos in his Twitter message, and one of them showed several large packages packed with black plastic.

In another, you could see what appeared to be the contents of those large bundles: small brick-shaped packages packed in light brown plastic. In some of these, which were open, a white substance was observed.